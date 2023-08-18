The legal team of former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) requested this Thursday that the trial in Washington over his alleged attempt to reverse the 2020 election results may not be held until April 2026.

In a petition addressed to Judge Tanya Chutkan, responsible for the criminal process facing the former president in the US capital, Trump’s lawyers justified their decision by the large amount of material that the Prosecutor’s Office has presented as evidence.

In fact, the document includes a graph that shows the height that a tower formed by the 11.5 million papers presented by the prosecution would reach, compared to that of the Washington Monument or that of the Statue of Liberty.

In the image, the tower of papers is equivalent to just over eight Washington Monuments, “with almost a million pages to spare,” according to the lawyers.

“To put 11.5 million pages into perspective, we started downloading the Government’s initial output on August 13, 2023. Two days later, it was still downloading,” they wrote.

(Also read: The law against the mafia for which Trump is accused in his most recent indictment)

Trump supporters outside the courthouse in Washington.

The legal team assured that, if they immediately began reading the material presented by the Prosecutor’s Office, they would have to read the equivalent of Tolstoy’s “War and Peace” “78 times a day, every day” to reach the date proposed by the Government. for the beginning of the selection of the jury.

Last week, the special prosecutor in charge of the case, Jack Smith, requested that the trial begin on January 2, 2024, just days away from the third anniversary of the 2021 storming of the Capitol, which Trump is accused of encouraging.

In its request, the Prosecutor’s Office estimated that the trial “will not last more than four to six weeks”, and considered that January 2 is a date that would give the former conservative president enough time to prepare his defense.

Trump is accused of four counts related to the attempts to reverse the result of the 2020 presidential elections, Lost to Democrat Joe Biden: Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Conspiracy to Obstruct Proceedings, Obstruction and Attempt to Obstruct Proceedings, and Conspiracy Against Rights.

(Also: She is Fani Willis, the prosecutor who filed the fourth indictment against Trump)

It is just one of the four criminal proceedings that the former president is currently facing, along with charges in Georgia, Florida and New York.

Pro-Trump protesters occupy the west front grounds of the US Capitol, including the inaugural stage and observation decks, in Washington, DC, USA, January 6, 2021. Photo: EFE / EPA / MICHAEL REYNOLDS ATTEN

Nevertheless, The judicial tangle seems to give Trump wings in his effort to win the Republican nomination to compete in the 2024 elections, in which he hopes to face Biden again for the Presidency, and the former president has long dominated all the polls in the conservative primaries.

(Keep reading: Can Trump be the first to win the US presidency from jail?)

His legal team, meanwhile, has pursued a postponement strategy, seeking to lengthen the processes as much as possible to take them beyond the 2024 elections.

EFE