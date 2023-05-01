The defense team of former United States President Donald Trump asked Judge Lewis Kaplan on Monday to declare a mistrial against his client, accused of rape and defamation by writer E. Jean Carroll.

Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, argued that Kaplan has made “widespread unfair and prejudicial” decisions against him during the trial.

In a letter to the judge, Tacopina requests that if he does not dismiss the lawsuit, at least and as an alternative, he corrects his statements in each and every one of the moments in which the Court has erroneously characterized the facts of this case before the jury and what “allow the defendant’s attorney greater ability to cross-examine the plaintiff and her witnesses.”



According to the lawyer, Kaplan’s interventions have “reinforced” Carroll’s testimony, which accuses the former president of having cornered and raped her in the changing room of a luxury department store in 1987.

She also sued him for defamation, because when Carroll publicly declared in 2019 that the then president had raped her, he disqualified her, saying that she was not his “type”, that all this was “a joke and a lie”. and that what she was looking for was free fame to promote a book.

Trump’s team, which tries to prove that everything is a lie and that the writer is motivated by self-interest, fame and money, has taken an aggressive attitude to channel her defense.

Tacopina considers that during his questioning of Carroll, the judge accepted objections raised by the plaintiff’s lawyers that should not have been taken into consideration.

During the first sessions of the trial, which began on April 25, a latent tension between the judge and the ex-president’s lawyers was revealed.

Kaplan has already called Trump’s lawyers to attention on two occasions, for two separate messages about the trial that the former president wrote on his Truth social network, and later his son Eric Trump, for what may mean interference in the process.

EFE

