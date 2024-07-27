Obviously, the big political news of the past few days has come from the Democratic side. But before we lose sight of last week’s Republican National Convention, let me focus on a development on the Republican side that, given everything else that’s been going on, may have gone unnoticed: MAGA rhetoric. [siglas en inglés de Haz que Estados Unidos vuelva a ser grande] On immigration, which was already ugly, has become even uglier.

So far, most of the anti-immigration slogans coming from Donald Trump and his campaign have consisted of false claims that we are experiencing a wave of crimes perpetrated by immigrants.

Increasingly, however, Trump and his associates have begun to argue that immigrants are stealing American jobs, and in particular, they accuse immigrants of inflicting terrible damage on the livelihoods of black workers.

Of course, the idea that immigrants are taking jobs away from native-born Americans, including native-born black Americans, is not new. In particular, it has been an obsession for J.D. Vance, accompanied by misleading statistical analysis, so Trump’s choice of Vance as vice president itself signals a new focus on the supposed economic damage inflicted by immigrants.

So did Trump’s acceptance speech last Thursday, which contained a number of claims about the economics of immigration, including the notion that of the jobs created during Joe Biden’s presidency, “107% of those jobs are filled by illegal aliens” — an oddly specific number considering it’s patently false, because native-born employment has increased by millions since Biden took office.

What seems relatively new, however, is the attempt to pit immigrants and black Americans against each other. True, Trump already hinted at this line of attack during his debate with Biden in June, when he declared that immigrants are “usurping black jobs,” leading some to mockingly wonder which jobs, exactly, count as “black.”

But this claim is getting a lot more serious. At the Republican convention, former Trump adviser Peter Navarro, someone who will very likely play a role in the next administration if Trump wins, spoke of “an entire army of illiterate illegal aliens stealing the jobs of black, brown and working-class Americans.”

In an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek In his post published last week, Trump went even further, declaring that “black people are going to be wiped out by the millions of people that are coming into the country.” He added: “Their wages are way down. Their jobs are being taken by immigrants coming into the country illegally.” He continued: “Black people in this country are going to die because of what has happened, what is going to happen, to their jobs; their jobs, their homes, everything.” Trump’s tirade forced Bloomberg to add this, in parentheses, as a fact check: “According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, most of the employment gains since 2018 have been for naturalized U.S. citizens and legal residents, not immigrants.”

There was a time when such an invective would have been a sign that a politician lacked the emotional stability and intellectual capacity to hold the highest office in the land. What a pity.

And it’s hard to overstate the cynicism of it all. Trump has a history of associating with white supremacists, not to mention his long-standing obsession with crime in urban, often predominantly black, districts. Still, it’s clear that he senses an opportunity to woo some black voters by pitting them against immigrants.

But again, even if we overlook the cynicism, this new line of attack on immigration is simply factually wrong.

If immigrants are taking all the “black jobs,” it can’t be seen in the data, which show that black unemployment is at historic lows. If, as Trump claims, black wages have fallen sharply, someone should tell that to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which says that median black earnings, adjusted for inflation, are considerably higher than they were toward the end of Trump’s term. (They should dismiss the spurious spike during the pandemic, which reflected composition effects rather than genuine wage increases.)

One might wonder why, given that we have indeed seen an increase in immigration, we are not seeing signs of an adverse, if not catastrophic, impact on black wages or employment. After all, many recent immigrants, especially those in the country illegally, lack college degrees and may not have even attended high school. So aren’t they competing with native-born Americans who also lack college or high school degrees?

The answer, which we have known since the 1990s, is that immigrant workers bring a different set of skills than natives, even when those workers have similar levels of formal education. And yes, I do mean skills: If you think workers without college degrees are “unskilled,” try fixing your plumbing or doing carpentry. It should go without saying, but many manual jobs are highly skilled and specialized. As a result, immigrants tend to occupy a very different mix of jobs than native workers, meaning there is much less direct competition between immigrant and native workers than you might think—or than Trump and Vance would like us to think.

The bottom line is that the attempt to portray immigration as an apocalyptic threat to black Americans is refuted by the facts. Will it work politically, after all? I have no idea.

Paul Krugman is a Nobel Prize winner in economics. © The New York Times, 2024. Translation by News Clips

