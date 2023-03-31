Trump’s criminal indictment | Trump got impeached, this is what happens next

Even if Trump is found guilty, he will not necessarily end up in prison.

Stateside a grand jury has indicted the former president Donald Trump’s in favor of bringing charges. It is the first time that criminal charges have been brought against a sitting president in the United States.

The charge is related to his role as an adult entertainment actor by Stephanie Cliffordunder his stage name Stormy Daniels, to remain silent on the payment during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has denied the claims and said he is being persecuted. The indictment or indictments have not yet been published, so there is no exact information on their details.

Thus The indictment against Trump becomes a newspaper According to The Washington Post likely to progress:

Trump himself said on March 18 that he believed he was going to be arrested. However, this will not happen if Trump surrenders voluntarily.

There have been negotiations about Trump’s surrender. According to The Washington Post, Trump is scheduled to appear in court in New York on April 4 at 2:15 p.m. local time. Also the news media CNN’s sources say Trump is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

When the accused is in police custody, he is photographed and fingerprinted. The process is the same regardless of whether the suspect has been arrested or surrendered voluntarily.

After arrest or surrender, the first court hearing concerns pretrial detention. During the hearing, the judge decides whether the suspect will be released on bail, for example, or whether his freedoms will be restricted.

Next, the defense is expected to tell the court that Trump denies the charges. In court, charges, evidence and witnesses, as well as the schedule, are reviewed. After this, the actual trial begins.

If Trump is found guilty of the charges, he will be sentenced at a later date. If Trump is found not guilty, the case will end.

Trump’s a possible prison sentence will of course depend on what he is eventually charged with and whether he is found guilty of the alleged crimes.

Trump may also be accused of falsifying documents, which can be sentenced to up to four years in prison in New York. It would be unusual for the accused to be sentenced to prison for such a non-violent crime with no prior criminal history. Finding Trump guilty would not necessarily mean that he would go to prison.

Despite the charges, Trump can still run for president of the United States. This would not be prevented even if he were convicted.