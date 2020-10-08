D.he American president is not only the most famous, he is also the most extensively treated corona patient in the world: Whether cortisone, remdesivir or even drugs that no one really knows – whatever could help against the pathogen, Donald Trump gets it .

In the meantime, one could have the impression that this mixture would cause an astonishingly rapid, almost miraculous healing. The 74-year-old reportedly felt sick for the first time on Thursday. The next morning the positive test result was announced and Trump was transferred to a military hospital that evening. On Saturday the message was sent to the nation via video: He is much better, it was said from the sickbed. On Monday evening, he was released from the clinic after just three days.

Stefan Kluge, the head of intensive care medicine at the Hamburg University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE), is amazed.