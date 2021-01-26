Did ex-President Trump work with “alternative” data in his corona briefings? Statements by his task force coordinator suggest that.

Trump’s former Corona advisor Deborah Birx has almost never seen or spoken to the ex-president.

has almost never seen or spoken to the ex-president. In addition, Trump has one next to their information “Parallel set of data and graphics” receive.

receive. The question about targeted disinformation the doctor did not answer in the corresponding interview.

Washington – She was number one in Donald Trumps Corona task force – and has now talked about working with the ex-president. The former military doctor Deborah Birx made efforts against that pandemic coordinated. And, as she puts it, was partly quite aware of it Trump to fight.

“Trump presented graphics at briefings that I had not created”said Birx in a TV interview with CBS-Journalist Margarete Brennan. The conversation broadcast on January 24th is making waves. Because, she continued, “I think someone is a kind Parallel set of data created for the President. To this day I don’t know who that could have been. ”

Donald Trump’s corona advisor: “I had very little contact with the president”

That worries them greatly, said Birx, because she tries to make her job transparent and accountable. “We shouldn’t just look at part of the data, to look better. “In her Corona taskforce function she has more than 310 daily situation reports written. – and do not know whether Trump has read this. “I had very little contact with the president.”

When asked if it Corona deniers in the White House, Birx replied: “There were certainly people who did that for you bad joke “How can that be?” was the horrified question from the interviewer. Probably because the information was confusing at the beginning, says Birx, and the disease also developed mildly. “You saw people who got Covid-19 and coped with it.”

Interview with Trump adviser Birx: “Did you get the impression that the White House was censoring you?”

Finally Brennan is very direct: “Did you have the impression that the White House was censoring you?” The answer seems evasive: “Well, as you may have noticed, for one thing I don’t have that national press made. On the other hand, it was also very important to me Official way not to be disregarded. ”There have been so many media reports to the contrary that they have this “Schlitterpfad” wanted to avoid.

Criticism of the media can be heard between the lines. Birx believes that they began with the good intention of informing the Americans, but then they tried to “silence” those who disagree. “So I knew that as soon as there was a dispute in the White House, there would have been a story in a few days,” she speculates.

US expert warns of fake news in corona pandemic – “These are myths”

Birx had warned months after the start of the pandemic that false claims were being held. When she was out and about in the country, she heard people “parroting” that Masks didn’t work that one on Herd immunity should work towards and that gatherings shouldn’t Superspreading events she told the broadcaster NBC News. “I think our job is to keep saying that these are myths, that they are wrong.”

She also deplored resistance from Governors and Mayors against stricter measures. In some southern states, those responsible did not resort to tried and tested steps. In total, more than 25 million people have lived in the USA with around 330 million inhabitants SARS-CoV-2 infected, almost 430,000 people died with the pathogen. In absolute terms, that’s more than in any other country in the world. (frs)