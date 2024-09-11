Looking ahead to the upcoming presidential elections, the Republican candidate Donald Trump continues his campaign against many migrants and has spoken about a controversial proposal that would affect millions of people with American nationality.

According to the criteria of

According to the Republican candidate, on his first day, if he returns to the White House, he will sign an executive order aimed at prevent federal agencies from granting automatic U.S. citizenship to the children of illegal immigrants.

Regarding these statements, the media Telemundo, He clarified that in order to carry out this policy, It would be necessary to make an amendment to the 14th Amendment according to which All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to its jurisdiction are citizens of the country.

Based on this article, the Supreme Court has guaranteed, for the last 150 years, that People born on U.S. territory automatically acquire citizenship.

The above means, according to statements made to the aforementioned media by Elizabeth Wydra, president and legal advisor of the Center for Constitutional Responsibility, that Trump would need to amend the Constitution or pass a law that would change the meaning of the 14th Amendment.

In this regard, he denies that Trump could, on the first day of his mandate, make changes. However, Proponents of the measure argue that birthright citizenship encourages illegal immigration, So there are already several voices supporting the changes.

Birthright citizenship could be lost. Photo:iStock Share

The possibility of ending birthright citizenship in the United States is remote

While Donald Trump would hardly be in a position to end birthright citizenshipif he wanted to bring the change to Congress, that would also be unlikely to happen.

The reason is that to modify the US Constitution a majority of congress is needed but also, that 75 percent of the states vote in favor, a scenario that would be very difficult to achieve when dealing with such a controversial measure.