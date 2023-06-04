Trump said in a post on the “Truth Social” platform: “Congratulations to Kim Jong-un,” according to “Fox News”.

And now Dr. Jung Min Pak of the Ministry of Public Health in North Korea occupies a seat on the Executive Board of the World Health Organization, until 2026.

According to “Fox News”, the appointment of Dr. Jung to this position will make Pyongyang able to participate in defining the organization’s agenda.

The decision to appoint Dr Jung drew immediate criticism from the South Korean government, which pointed to North Korea’s history of ignoring policies set by the World Health Organization and the United Nations.

Trump’s former envoy to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, commented on Dr. Jung’s accreditation to the Executive Board of the World Health Organization, saying in a tweet on her official Twitter account: “Kim Jong Un is starving his people. Enabling North Korea a leadership role in the organization is a farce.”

In turn, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said in a tweet on “Twitter”: “Taking back our country from Joe Biden does not begin with congratulating the murderous North Korean dictator.”