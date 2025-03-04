Total shaking in European parks. The main bags of the old continent are listed on Tuesday in intense red, with losses that exceed 2.5%. He Eurostoxx 50Continental reference loses 5,400 points. He Ibex 35Spanish reference, try to hold 13,000 integers. He Dax German sinks more than 3%. Start with falls greater than 1% in Wall Street He has maintained pessimism.

To anyone’s surprise, the day takes place with stock pain as a clear echo of what happened last night on Wall Street. The decision of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to launch the Commercial War against Mexico and Canada Instead of negotiating a new postponement, which was what the market expected, while increasing tariffs against China, unleashed falls and fired risk aversion. Also, in the midst of unusual tension around the conflict in Ukraine, Trump has decided to suspend military aid at the moment to the country after its discussion with Zelenski in the White House. The European indices, which slept after closing in the afternoon with increases, were called to fall this Tuesday.

Concerns for the commercial war and the aggressive position of the Trump administration against Ukraine and favor of Russia, along with the first cracks that are appearing in the US economy, widening by the volatile agenda of the new president, they are repeatedly hitting the markets. “Behind all these movements, which we can qualify as erratic, are the measures that, arbitrarily and unconnected, is adopting the new US administration, measures that are already beginning to take its toll on the country’s economy“, explain from Link Securities. With such uncertainty, the Thursday meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) seems like an almost ‘distant’ milestone.

“We need to know exactly What is the US plan with respect to European tariffs“says a Bloomberg Salman Ahmed, global manager of macroeconomics and strategic assignment of assets of Fidelity International. “It is likely to be different from Canadian and Mexican tariffs, because interrelationships are different. It is a great unknown to continue the higher performance of European variable income.”

As for individual actions and starting with the IBEX 35, the ‘bleed’ has been especially significant in the airline IAG -What loses 6%- and in the banking sector. BBVAvery exposed to Mexico, has come to register descents close to 6%. Other entities such as Sabadell and Santanderas well as the steel Arcerlormittal. Continuing with the banks, CaixaBank and Unicaja They lose around 4%.

At European level, the fall high above 10% of the Paneuropea car Stellantissuffering again the engine sector Trump’s commercial anger. In that line, the Germans BMW and Mercedes-Benz They erase more than 6% and 5% respectively. Volkswagen It also loses more than 4.5%.

Looking again at the indices, in the Technical Plane“clues that would point towards the beginning of a more corrective process than consolidative such as the one we are seeing in the short term we would find if the Eurostoxx 50 loses the 5,400 points,” says Joan Cabrero, technical analyst and Ecotrader strategist. In the case of Ibex 35, “while this series is standing, I am not in favor of favoring a roof at the climb that was born in the 11,300 points area,” says Cabrero. “The last weekly minimum has been established in the 12,927 points,” recalls the expert, who warns that unless the Spanish selective loses this level at weekly closure, “the control will continue in the hands of the bulls.”

Bonds, oil and bitcoin

Reviewing other assets, yields of European sovereign bonds have fallen with investors seeking refuge and security. After days of contained in the back of the news of the news of a greater expense in defense by the continental economies, the dynamic is invested. Yes bund German at 10 yearsThe reference in Europe, yesterday registered 2.51%, this Tuesday has come to reflect 2.42%, then recovering some hundredths. The performance of Spanish Bono 10 yearsthat yesterday exceeded 3.17%, waning this Tuesday up to 3.15%and has lost 3.1%. In that search for refuge, the gold It has registered progress until the $ 2,900 is exceeded again.

The bearish feeling extends to other assets. He oil It also quotes red this Tuesday. The futures of Brentworld reference raw, they erase more than 2% piercing the 70 dollars band. Those of WTI Texasof reference in the US, they fall in a similar measure and retreat below 67 dollars.

Among the most risk assets, cryptocurrencies They suffer. Although yesterday the rebound that they got after receiving Trump’s support during the weekend, the panic that was installed last night on Wall Street and continues to prevail today has made a mella. He Bitcoinmain cryptocurrency, leaves behind $ 84,000.