American markets accumulate strong falls due to the uncertainty generated by Donald Trump’s commercial policies, with Wall Street near correction and investors taking refuge in bonds before the fear of a recession. Critics accuse the president of … driving chaotically, but their allies argue that there is a plan to force the market to disinfle because they consider it overvalued.

Improvisation or method, the truth is that Wall Street suffered on Monday its worst day of 2025with the S&P 500 index falling 2.7 % in the midst of fears of recession. On Tuesday, the index retreated another 1.4 % after Trump announced an increase in steel and aluminum tariffs from Canada, double the previously planned increase up to 50 %.

These tariffs will come into force, in principle, this March 12, which will undoubtedly affect the markets. According to the President, this decision responds to measures taken by the Canadian province of Ontario after its commercial threats.

He Bag collapse continued Monday and Tuesdayafter the new climbing in the president’s commercial war, momentarily carrying on Tuesday to the stock market of the United States to a 10 % drop from its record reached only a few weeks ago. That same day, the Dow Jones Industrial Avenge fell 678 points, or 1.6 %, and the Nasdaq lost 1 %.

The volatility has become a constant in the financial markets 50 days after Trump’s return to the White House. The swings have led the administration to dismiss analysts’ warnings. However, fluctuations respond to various decisions of the president that do not seem random: progressive tariffs – some postponed – to their free trade partners, mass layoffs in the federal administration and drastic cuts in public spending.

In the last eight days, the S&P 500 has experienced variations of at least 1 % seven times, reflecting the uncertainty about How much damage is willing to tolerate Trump in the economy with its commercial policy.

Companies such as Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines have already warned about a deterioration in consumer confidencewhich has affected flight reserves and reduced its income forecasts.

Punishment to technological giants

Meanwhile, the technological giants have suffered even more. Tesla has lost more than 50 % of its value since its peak in December, with an accumulated drop of 800,000 million dollars in market capitalization. On Monday he suffered his worst collapse in five years, losing 15 % in a single day, in the midst of uncertainty for Trump’s tariffs and wear of his image due to Elon Musk’s actions in the White House.

The Nasdaq, which had already entered correction last week, fell another 4 % on Monday. Key companies like Tesla, Alphabet, Apple and Nvidia suffered great losses. The magnitude of these falls hit the market as a whole, given the weight that these companies have in the stock indices.

The stock market collapse has been driven by fear of a possible recession, after Trump refused to rule out that possibility in an interview with Fox News. “There could be a transition period,” the president said when asked about the impact of his aggressive tariff policy, an affirmation that he has reiterated in recent weeks.

In recent months, he has imposed, suspended and resumed tariffs against the main commercial partners of the United States: China, Mexico and Canada. These Right changes have disoriented investorsthat do not find clear signs about the direction of commercial policy.

This could affect the Federal Reserve Rate Policy. Investors bet on at least three cuts this year, in an attempt by the Central Bank for stimulating the economy. However, the expectation of these reductions has not been enough to calm the markets, since they are interpreted as a response to worrying signals about growth.

The Trump government has insisted that its economic policy continues to generate employment and growth. A White House spokesman, Kush Desai, said Monday that “the América Agenda has first promoted billions in investment and the creation of thousands of jobs.” He also argued that the oscillations in the markets obey the speculative nature of animal spirits (the immediate reaction that causes certain stimuli in economic agents until they are assimilated) and that the really decisive thing for the economic future is the behavior of companies and their strategic decisions.

The Trump administration does not worry

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Besent, warned that investors could be overreach and losing sight of key aspects of the debate on the economy. Although inflation has dropped since its peak of 2022, it has regained in recent months, which led to the Federal Reserve to Pausar the cuts of fees.

For his part, Senator Tommy Tuberville minimized the sharp fall of markets after the imposition of new tariffs by Trump, arguing that the stock market was “inflated” and that a correction was inevitable.

According to Tue Prior overvaluation of the actions. He affirmed that the former president’s administration has a team of experts in economics and foreign currencies that will ensure that the situation ends up benefiting the United States. His position suggests that current volatility is part of a natural readjustment of the market and not a sign of economic deterioration.

However, recent data has shown a deterioration in business trust and in consumption. Goldman Sachs economists raised to 20 % the probability that the United States enters recession in the next 12 months, while JP Morgan Chase placed the risk of a global recession by 40 %, attributing it to the uncertainty generated by US policies.

Trump does not seem to back down. This Wednesday the new 25 % tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, 50 % for Canada, and the president has threatened to expand the measures to other sectors will come into force. Volatility seems far from disappearing and the market still does not show stability signs.