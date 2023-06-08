Taylor Budowichwho served as spokesman for the former president donald trump during his tenure (2017-2021), testified this Wednesday before a grand jury formed in Miami as part of the federal investigation into handling of classified documents by the former president.

“Today, in what can only be described as a disingenuous and deeply troubling effort to use the power of government to ‘get’ Trump, I complied with a legal obligation to testify before a federal grand jury and answered all questions honestly,” Budowich wrote on his Twitter.

“I will not be intimidated by this militarization of the government. For me, the need to unite our nation and make America great again has never been clearer than today,” added the current director of MAGA (Make America Great Again ), a move by Trump’s campaign to be the Republican Party’s nominee in the 2024 presidential election.

The 23-member grand jury in session in Miami since May 19 is helping in the federal investigation into the hundreds of classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s residence on the east coast of Florida.

Until just a few days ago, only the work of a grand jury installed in the federal courts in Washington was known, but several media outlets revealed the existence of the one in Miami.

Today, in what can only be described as a bogus and deeply troublesome effort to use the power of government to “get” Trump, I fulfilled a legal obligation to testify in front of a federal grand jury and I answered every question honestly. America has become sick and broken… —Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) June 7, 2023

Sources close to Trump told CNN that they do not know the reason that led special counsel Jack Smith, at the head of the investigation into the handling of classified documents, to launch a second grand jury.

The mission of these juries is gather evidence and testimonies to help in the investigation of the case which, according to various sources in recent days, may soon lead to a new accusation for Trumpwho is campaigning to be the Republican Party’s nominee in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump’s lawyers met Monday at the Justice Department with officials, including Smith, to raise concerns about the prosecution’s conduct and to try to argue against a potential indictment, according to multiple outlets.

Photo: Twitter: @TayFromCA

The investigation focuses not only on possession of classified documents, including some labeled “top secret,” but also on Trump’s refusal to return them, which may lead to an obstruction of justice charge.

This Tuesday Mark Meadows, who was the last Trump chief of staff, testified before a grand jury in the framework of the investigation opened by the Department of Justice into the role of the former president in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to The New York Times, which quoted two people briefed on this matter, Meadows is a key figure in both lines of investigation that Special Counsel Smith is pursuing..

One of them focuses on Trump’s efforts to stay in power after the 2020 presidential election, in which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden, and which culminated in the attack on the Capitol.

The other is more focused on Trump’s handling of hundreds of classified documents after he left the White House and which were later found by the FBI in his Mar-a-Lago (Florida) mansion.

The newspaper said it was not clear if Meadows, who was chief of staff during the last year of the Trump Presidency, testified about one or both lines of inquiry.

Trump has denied doing anything wrong with the classified documents.

EFE