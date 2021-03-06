There is a different story behind each case. Some had their children taken from them while they slept. Others found the site empty when they returned from an audience. Many were convinced to sign self-deportation as the only way to reunite with them. The papers were always in English. Back in Honduras, El Salvador or Guatemala, the children never came.

The family separation policy that the Donald Trump administration implemented in 2017 with a pilot ‘zero tolerance’ program was discovered in 2018 and by the time the global outcry broke it, it had left more than 5,500 children without parents, 1,200 after a Californian judge ordered him to reunite the children with their parents. The goal was to deport them as quickly as possible, but also to have their cases serve as derision to deter others. And it worked, but at what cost.

According to the lawsuit filed this week by the Center for Constitutional Rights, the “grotesque” family separation policy amounted to “systematic torture and cruelty.” 20% of affected children were less than five years old at that time. The son of «Mr. C », a Honduran father, barely 19 months old. “He served two years in detention, without access to his parents or the ability to communicate in any language,” the lawsuit says. “If a judge had not intervened, the risk that the child would not remember his father or could not reestablish family ties would have been very high.”

In at least one case, Justice on Movement lawyers told this newspaper that by the time they returned one of the children to their indigenous parents, the child had forgotten the mother tongue and with it the ability to communicate with their parents.

How can those responsible for immigration live with that? The mind always finds ways to justify itself and place itself on the kindest side. The government decided it had a “moral obligation” to break the pattern of behavior by which “irresponsible parents” subjected minors to a dangerous journey of thousands of miles in search of the American dream. If they ended up losing custody of their children along the way, “that is the risk that people who intentionally violate the law run,” concluded Scott Lloyd, then director of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, without remorse.

Most did not violate the law. They had appeared at the border to request political asylum, the only way to do so according to international law, but were deported before an immigration judge could hear their allegations. Hence the importance of signing their own self-deportation. Later, the Trump administration would snatch from everyone the two main reasons why they could be granted asylum, to flee from gender-based violence or organized crime.

The agreement signed later with the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador so that all applicants for political asylum had to wait on the Mexican side, closed the door completely. By the time it opened this week when that policy was terminated, many of the 65,000 applicants had been sleeping for years on the ground in filthy camps spontaneously formed in Mexico’s most dangerous cities. Sending their children alone to cross the border with a coyote was safer than having them by their side in shacks infected by disease and mobs.

By the time Joe Biden came to power on January 20, the parents of 611 children remained untraceable. In the elapsed time, only 105 have been able to connect, despite the fact that one of the first executive orders was to create a working group, chaired by the Secretary of Home Security Alejandro Mayorkas and led by the activist Mille Brané, who precisely worked in this as director of the Justice Program for Migrant Rights of the Refugee Women’s Commission. A sensitive voice on the other end of the phone for organizations that advocate for immigrants.

“It is difficult and it will take time, but you can be sure that we will make it,” Mayorkas promised this week. The titanic work is carried out by five NGOs to which a judge entrusted the task, because their previous work in Central America allows them to reach the remote villages where these families are supposed. Often the only clue they have is a name and a remote municipality with hundreds of villages. Dangerous places, “they have fled there for a reason,” recalls Jeremy McLean, Manager of Politics and Activism at Justice in Motion, one of the five NGOs that are part of the committee dedicated to the search for “the untraceable.”

The government gave them little and stumbling information. That is why the number of uprooted children sometimes goes up instead of down. “A logistical nightmare,” Biden acknowledged. Also statistics. On October 20 there were 545 children without parents, but on January 14 there were 611. The telephones that their parents wrote on the form no longer work. The streets where they come from have no name or number. You have to ask blindly from door to door in inhospitable places where the population distrusts strangers.

“It is literally about throwing yourself into the mountains of Honduras to ask about them,” says McLean, whose Spanish learned in Mexico is not always useful, because other languages ​​are spoken in these indigenous populations. Many of these men or women who came to the US border fleeing the violence continue to flee and do not want to be found. “And yet the trackers on the ground have located not hundreds, but thousands.”

Once at the door, they still have to be convinced that the stranger is in good faith and is not from the government or the gangs that had them sworn in. Only then are they grateful that someone cares about their situation and offers to help, but that does not mean that they are going to be reunited with their children. By now, many have come to terms with the loss and consciously decide that children will be better off growing up with an adoptive family in the United States than prisoners of the violence and misery of their places of origin. Although they will not see them again.

With the visit of the lawyers, a ray of hope opens. Wouldn’t there be the possibility of meeting them in the US without having to walk the long and dangerous journey through the seams of Central America again on foot? Only nine have succeeded, thanks to a temporary court order. Not even the White House can give them legal residence in the United States, but this week the Secretary of Homeland Security promised to work with legislators so that the victims of that policy can return to the country to present their asylum cases without coercion and even with the government sponsorship. Justice in Motion wants them to also receive psychological treatment to heal the trauma, in addition to all the social benefits for the refugees “as compensation for what they have suffered,” says McLean.

“We owe it to him,” admitted Mayorkas, whose family fled first from the Nazi holocaust and after the Cuban revolution. The kids won’t grow up like him in Beverly Hills, but if they did that would only distance them further from their parents, unless he keeps his word.