D.he foundation for vaccination success in the United States was laid in the spring of 2020. Back in April, the White House launched the $ 20 billion Operation Warp Speed ​​program: It dramatically accelerated the development and mass production of vaccines against the coronavirus. At the same time, it streamlined the approval process for vaccines and their manufacture, and gave companies a lot of money to research and pre-order vaccines before they were approved. Thanks to this program, which is unparalleled in this form in Germany, people in the United States are vaccinated at least six months earlier than would have been expected under normal circumstances. The success of the acceleration can be measured: almost two trillion dollars.

“Operation Warp Speed” culminates what economists from the University of Chicago had planned. The economics faculty counts great economists such as Milton Friedman, Robert Lucas, Eugene Fama and James Heckman among its professors. It has a reputation for promoting a free market economy and economic freedom and for being skeptical of state regulation. The left would say: This is where the chief ideologues of capitalism come from.

In 2017, President Donald Trump’s White House began filling the ranks of the Council of Economic Advisors (CEA) with economists from Chicago. Health economists Tomas Philipson and Casey Mulligan arrived, along with a handful of Chicago economists to assist the council. With them came the aversion to the planned economy bureaucracies of the American health system in the White House and especially a skepticism towards the FDA.

Too sure and too slow

The reservations were fed by research that had caused a sensation in relevant circles. Chicago economist Sam Peltzman had calculated that many lives could have been saved if the FDA had been less restrictive and faster. Tomas Philipson, who was head of the CEA at the end of his time in the White House, had updated Peltzman’s work with the result that the FDA placed too much emphasis on safety and too little on speed. In the pandemic with its exponential course of infection, the importance of the time factor and the failure of lazy bureaucracies are particularly evident. Speed ​​saves lives.

Another belief the Chicago economists brought with them was that medical breakthroughs are more often the result of innovation than behavioral change. In a video interview with his faculty, Philipson points out that it was only new therapeutics that had made the breakthrough in the fight against AIDS, not sexual frugality.

In autumn 2019, Philipson’s team of economists published a report that looks prophetic in retrospect. The National Security Council had suggested: “Defusing flu pandemics with innovative vaccines” was the free translation of the title. Today the report, written in ignorance of the upcoming pandemic, reads like a blueprint for “Operation Warp Speed”.

In retrospect, the name of the operation seems particularly obvious: speed was the leitmotif of the economists’ report. It dealt with how the development and production of vaccines can be accelerated in the extreme case of a pandemic and why this is not only useful, but urgently needed. The essence of their analysis was this: vaccines are propagated on eggs, which takes at least six months, far too long, especially in a pandemic. The method is 70 years old.