It is not the more than 12,000 Ukrainian civilians dead in three years of large -scale Russian aggression that occupy the headlines. Nor the greatest attack of Russian War drones yesterday, 267 devices launched according to the Ukraine Air Force … He will enjoy special coverage. Neither the sweeping of entire cities under the artillery of Moscow or that, today, Ukraine is the most undermined country on the planet. After three years of war, Donald Trump and his darts against the Ukrainian leader has gained an almost absolute prominence in the third anniversary of war.

Trump marginalized the Ukrainian authorities at the first high -level meeting that the United States has celebrated with Kremlin representatives in Riad last Wednesday (February 19). And in his rhetoric there are more and more postulates that are little differ from Moscow’s speech. The questioning of the legitimacy of Zelenski and the call to celebrate elections is one, but perhaps the most flagrant is accuse the attacked of starting the war. Given this new panorama, where the key ally almost radically changes its approach to maintain support for kyiv “the necessary time”, the hopes of a “fair peace” are diluted in society.

War remains a challenge in trenches with a Russian offensive sustained for months and the lack of Ukraine infantry. But diplomatic fight is not a minor challenge. In the month Trump has been as president of the US, the entire European security structure is in question. In Ukraine, the last days are a slight mirage of those first bars of large -scale invasion. The Ukrainian president is immersed in a telephone call marathon with world leaders. Zelenski seeks to show an international unity image to highlight that Ukraine will never accept the imposition of a peace agreement in which he does not participate.

For its part, Washington continues to strengthen its new approach refusing to support a European resolution against the United Nations. Instead proposes another text in which he avoids designating Russia as the “aggressor.” “This resolution is consistent with the opinion of President Trump that the UN must return to its founding purpose, enshrined in the United Nations Charter, to maintain international peace and security, even through the peaceful solution of controversies,” Justify Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State The Washington movements are reliever.

The Ukrainian government, increasingly focused on their relations with European countries, insists on the need for some Security guarantees that avoid another Moscow attack in the future. «The president of Ukraine did not hide that we are betting on strengthening contacts with Europe. In addition, another reminder about the fundamental importance of security guarantees as a result of any agreement because, if there is no security, there is no development, which in turn means that there is no future, ”said the Ukrainian analyst in his account Mykola Bielieskov.

Russia controls approximately 20% of the sovereign territory of Ukraine. More than six million Ukrainians live today under the occupation of Moscow. The Kremlin ordered to celebrate false referendums in the four Ukrainian regions partially controlled by their armies: Jersón, Zaporiyia, Donetsk and Lugansk. It was September 2022, the year in which Putin’s troops had to retire from kyiv’s vicinity. They also lost the city of Jersón -the only provincial capital they had managed to take -and attended almost stunned to a spectacular advance in Járkov. The defenders entered up to 70 kilometers in an occupied area in a matter of days. But, since then, the news that came from the front were not the most positive for the invaded country.

Forensic technicians exhuman the bodies that were buried in a common grave after the Russian massacre on the outskirts of kyiv, in 2022



EFE





Incursion in Kursk

In 2023 a great Ukrainian counteroffensive was expected that never happened. However, in August 2024, Ukraine achieved another milestone with the incursion of his army in the Russian province of Kursk. Today, Ukrainian troops maintain certain controlled areas and Zelenski hopes to use this asset in possible negotiations.

Zelenski has changed his speech in recent months in an attempt to attach to the messages that Trump, even as a candidate, sent about the need to stop war. If in 2023 the message was to return by the military the territories, it is now committed to the return of the occupied areas through diplomacy. Zelenski has already made it clear that he will never recognize the legality of the Russian occupation on its territory.

During these three years, Ukraine has also had to deal with the fears of the allies to a “escalation with Russia”, while the Kremlin stirred the nuclear threat. They also affected the restrictions on the use of weapons supplied by the West against Russian territory and the slow rhythm of the agreements to deliver Abrams, F-16 fighters or modern missiles to Ukraine. The performance and decisions of the General Staff of the Armed Forces were criticized within the country. In the third year of the war, the Ukraine Army, the major in Europe, is in full restructuring to move on to an organization of bodies or divisions. In addition, the head of the state of Ukraine decreed to stop the creation of new brigades to strengthen existing ones. Decisions applauded by many within the country, although they should have taken before.

Zelesnki speaks to the press after visiting Bucha, where the Russian army committed a massacre



AFP





Ukraine is conjured to try to stop the Russian advance, whose speed accelerated in 2024. kyiv’s soldiers are trying to stabilize the front, since many consider that the key to stop Moscow is precisely on the battlefield. The invading troops managed to take more than 4,000 square kilometers in 2024, seven times more than in 2023. The core of the operations of the invasive forces focuses on the eastern region of Donetsk. The Kremlin, who already sees his economy resentful of sanctions, wants to take the opportunity for Trump to be willing. But the key to Russian aggression is not so much the occupation of territories and total control over the neighboring country. Russia has not yielded in its main objective, which is a Ukraine away from NATO in which Moscow has full capacity to influence.

The head of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirilo Budánov, has predicted that this 2025 will be the year of a high fire. Budánov also recognized that, without the help of the US, the stage will be very complicated for Ukraine. The current situation for Russia is not better. Putin does not enjoy infinite resources and has had to receive help from Iran and North Korea. Pionyang has sent more than 10,000 men to fight in Kursk.

Ukraine, with fewer men and less armaments, has resisted for three years. Zelenski soldiers have marked the path of the wars of the future with the use of drones and robots on the front. Undoubtedly, fatigue accumulates between civilians and military, but a renewed feeling of unity has sprouted from Trump’s attacks to Zelenski. The Ukrainians are found with their president and, despite internal criticisms, they remain on a war footing.