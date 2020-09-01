The chances of victory for US President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential elections have increased – the popularity rating of his Democratic rival Joseph Biden is declining. This is stated in poll by the renowned American sociologist John Zogby – John Zogby Strategies.

As follows from the data, 48 percent of American voters are now ready to vote for Biden, and 42 percent for Trump. At the same time, another 10 percent of citizens said that they had not yet decided on their choice.

Related materials Superfailure Trump’s opponents cannot agree. Their differences will help him become president again

At the same time, in July, the results of a similar sociological study by John Zogby Strategies indicated that the majority in votes for Biden over Trump was 13 percentage points. Thus, based on the survey results, this advantage has been more than halved. Zogby points out that a six percentage point lead is not enough to guarantee an election victory.

It also turned out that, according to 43 percent of voters, the incumbent President Trump will secure himself re-election for a second term in November. 40 percent of Americans predict Biden’s victory.

In addition, findings about the current level of support for Biden among the black population of the United States should be alarming for the Democratic candidate. According to the poll, 75 percent of blacks are ready to vote for Biden, and 20 percent for Trump. However, a democrat needs support at a level of 90 percent or more.

The next US presidential elections will be held on November 3.