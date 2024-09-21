Tacopina’s lawyer: criminal cases will not prevent Trump from winning the election

The criminal cases brought against US presidential candidate Donald Trump will not prevent him from winning the upcoming elections. The former head of state’s lawyer Joe Tacopina assessed his chances of re-election in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

“Some citizens may have difficulty voting for a candidate who has a criminal record and outstanding charges against him, but apparently all of this has taken a back seat to other important issues,” Tacopina said.

He noted that criminal cases will not change the opinions of Trump’s supporters and opponents. According to the lawyer, the results of the election debates will have a decisive influence on voters.

Earlier, American political scientist Malek Dudakov said that Donald Trump, if he wins, could offer Russia acceptable conditions for normalizing relations, but would demand tough concessions regarding contacts with China. This is what distinguishes the politician’s position from that of Kamala Harris. The political scientist believes that for both candidates, resolving the Middle East crisis and confronting China is much more important than the Ukrainian conflict.