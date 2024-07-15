Monday, July 15, 2024, 2:46 PM











There is a halo of mystery surrounding Donald Trump after the attack in Pennsylvania. Those close to him acknowledge that surviving a bullet by just millimetres has had a great “impact” on him. After the attack, in the hospital, he appeared unusually “calm” and has remained so throughout the weekend, to the point that on Sunday night he boarded a plane and headed to Milwaukee, where he was not due to participate in the Republican National Convention until Thursday. However, it is quite possible that on Monday he will address the delegates to tell them about his terrible experience.

During the trip, Trump spoke to a reporter from the Washington Examiner and shared opinions that point to a catharsis. Real or fictitious, it is not known, but it is significant at the moment. Does the attack change his campaign? the reporter asks him. “Yes,” he answers without hesitation.

The Republican electoral team can confirm this. It is rapidly rewriting the speech that its boss is due to give on Thursday in Milwaukee. The tycoon admits that the original was “extremely tough”, in line with his usual rallies, “well thought out but brutal”. However, after the attack he decided to “throw it in the trash” and replace it with a “unifying” speech.

“I’ve been fighting a group of people that I considered very bad for a long time, and they’ve been fighting me, and we’ve put up a very good fight,” Trump supposedly acknowledges in relation to the country’s greatest enemies that he considers, his critics, President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. “We’ve had a very tough speech, but I couldn’t say these things anymore after what I’ve been through.”

As for the campaign, both presidential candidates have held rallies of a deeply combative and disgressive nature, but in recent days they have been particularly unfortunate. The American media on Monday recalled the conversation that Biden had this week with his donors in which he said that he was going to “put Trump in the crosshairs.” Similarly, the Republican leader has recently repeated his conviction that, after his “judicial persecution,” he fears that the FBI will “shoot” him. Verbal warmongering that, in light of the events, seems disastrous.

Republican candidate’s security entourage on the way to the convention area.



Reuters





The assassination attempt by Thomas Matthew Crooks has had a catalytic effect on at least part of the two electoral teams and a wide group of opinion leaders, who suggest that the two candidates abandon the savage terminology. LaCivita and Susie Wiles, the two main advisers to the Republican leader, sent a memo to their entire group not to make mention of the shooting. Messages in which Biden was directly accused of “ordering” the attack have also been deleted.

For their part, Democrats are adjusting their upcoming speeches to a less aggressive narrative and have also withdrawn $50 million worth of ads that portrayed Trump as a perverse criminal. The first material victim of this alleged spring cleanup has been Jacqueline Marsaw, head of the office of Democratic Congressman Bernie Thompson. On Sunday, Marsaw published a tweet in which she said in relation to the Pennsylvania gunman: “I don’t condone violence, but please get some shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time.” The adviser has been unceremoniously fired.

«A family behind»



Melania Trump’s influence over her husband is one of the elements that the Republican camp is considering to explain the supposed change of their leader. Melania was in New York when the attack occurred. “When I saw that bullet hit my husband, I realized that my life and the life of Barron (the couple’s son) were on the verge of a devastating change,” she said in an emotional statement in which she calls on politicians to stop “vitriolic” speeches and think that their rivals “also have a family behind them.”

The Republican candidate seems obsessed with the fact that he was so close to death. Of the eight shots fired by Crooks, only one grazed him. And a slight gesture saved him from ending up in his own head. In the early hours of Sunday, hours after the events, the Republican insisted incredulously to his personal doctor that the panel with immigration data located at one side of the stage “has kept me alive.” He also stressed to the journalist from the ‘Washington Examiner’: “That I was able to turn around exactly at that second, when (the gunman) pulled the trigger and couldn’t stop the shot, is quite astonishing. I’m really not supposed to be here. I should have died.”



Trump feels the bullet graze his ear during the rally in Butler.



Reuters







The Republican spoke from the podium to thousands of supporters gathered in the town of Butler, now sadly associated with the darkest side of American political history. He recited his fierce litany on illegal immigration and tilted his head toward a huge poster with graphics on illegal entries into the US. Then the shots rang out and a bullet grazed his ear. Other bullets hit three spectators, one of whom, a Pennsylvania firefighter, died when he threw himself on his wife and daughters and was hit by the bullet. On Monday, the State will pay tribute to him for his courage.

Trump admits that this moment has kept him in a state of permanent amazement. It has frozen him in time. And those close to him believe that he is still processing it. He survived “by luck or by God,” he repeats. “The most incredible thing was that I not only turned around, but I did it at the exact moment and with the right movement. If I only turned around halfway, the bullet would have hit me in the back of the brain,” he reflects to the journalist during the trip to Milwaukee.

Of the moments after being hit, he remembers being held down by bodyguards. He praises the Secret Service – questioned for possible failures in the security cordon at the rally – and says he tried to get up again and again. “I stayed on the ground just because a guy grabbed me. Do you know how strong you have to be to do that?” asks Trumpe, aware of his own corpulence and the adrenaline that urged him to offer an image of resistance. “I said: ‘I have to walk out, I have to walk out.’ I didn’t want to be carried. I’ve seen people who are carried out in arms. It’s not good.” “It’s a very surreal experience,” he says.



A group of supporters welcome their candidate to Milwaukee.



Reuters







What happens from now on is a political mystery. Some opinion leaders in the US agree that the attack may lead to greater diplomacy and a unifying discourse, although the conviction is far from universal. The theory of a temporary truce seems more solid. The two candidates have a long history of broad accusations and eight years of presidency – one term for each – full of bitter opposition. In the middle are also an attempt to disqualify the Democratic electoral victory, the assault on the Capitol and a feud as personal as that which causes one to be called an “old bag of trash” and the other a “crazy lunatic.”

Reality or interpretation



The Republican leader is, on the other hand, an expert at interpretation. No one knows if his apparent “spirituality” – in the words of a close associate – and desire for reconciliation are just a resource that he will later reuse after the attack to atomize the Democrats and recover his victim narrative. The expectation about his speech in Milwaukee and the messages on his social network, which these days lack their routine apocalyptic content, is maximum. From them we can deduce whether his apparent catharsis is real or will end up devoured by his own disposition.

Some Republicans believe that part of the ball is in the Democrats’ court. If they are belligerent, they have no doubt that the post-shooting Trump “will be extremely unpleasant.” There are almost four months until the election, enough to revive a burlap sack campaign.



Joe Biden delivers his message in favor of political unity and against violence from the White House after the attack.



AFP







Words have a way of turning against one’s own interests. Perhaps everyone learned something from Pennsylvania. Democrats have assumed that the violent language used against Trump puts them in a difficult position today and has created a handicap for their own campaign, which is not going through its best hours.

And it is highly likely that Republicans, at least for the time being, do not want to incur in the same type of indictment for fear that some extremist or other young person obsessed with guns and the grandeur of history might attack Democrats.

The two-party politics of the United States have been a source of polarity since their origins, but now the big problem is that they are rapidly transforming into radicalism. In a battle between blocks where no prisoners are taken. It has been a long time since a film like ‘Civil War’, which tells the tragedy of a civil war in the United States, has had such a strong impact on American society. A phenomenon that many experts attribute precisely to a growing feeling of confrontation in politics and among the population.

A list of political violence



An article in The Washington Post on Monday points out that the current era is, despite all appearances, less politically violent than the 1960s, when John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King were assassinated, racial conflicts set the country on fire and the world faced nuclear war with the missile crisis. However, the difference lies in the fact that the agreement between Democrats and Republicans has mutated in the last decade into a frontal division and from it derives partisan aggressions that, as has been seen in Pennsylvania, are shaping the beast.

The list of the last three decades is disturbing. Democratic Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords was nearly killed in a shooting in 2011. Six years later, a left-wing activist, with a deep hatred of Trump, wounded the current Republican majority leader, Steve Scalise, after shooting him 50 times from a distance with a precision rifle. In 2020, an extremist group tried to kidnap the governor of Michigan, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, while in 2021 the assault on the Capitol took place. The extremist mob sought out Vice President Mike Pence to hang him, considering him a “traitor” to Trump, and dozens of Democratic congressmen avoided being lynched by locking themselves in their offices or fleeing through the garage.

This assault, the most traumatic in contemporary America, was followed last year by the failed assassination attempt on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. His attacker said he wanted to kill the conservative judge for opposing social issues such as abortion. And recently, the conviction of the individual who struck the husband of the historic Democratic representative Nancy Pelosi with a hammer has been issued. With the attack on Trump this weekend, the final station seems ever closer.