Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in early August 2024. © IMAGO/Hu Yousong / Xinhua

Kamala Harris is giving the Democrats a boost in the USA. The Trump campaign is now relying on personal attacks – but the strategy could fail.

Washington – Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, is an unexpected challenge for Trump in the US election campaign. The 78-year-old’s lead has shrunk in recent polls. The Trump campaign now wants to score points with voters by personally attacking Harris. But the strategy has weaknesses.

US election: Trump questions Harris’ origins – Vice President counters racist attacks

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance recently admitted that Kamala Harris’ nomination was a “political blow” to Trump’s campaign, as the WashingtonPost reported. Shortly before the US election, the Republicans have to reposition their campaign, but there does not seem to be a clear line yet. At an event in Chicago on Wednesday (July 31), Trump got personal and questioned Harris’ origins: The Democrat had always described herself as Indian, but “then she suddenly did a U-turn and became black,” claimed the 78-year-old.

The Republican suggested that she was trying to gain political advantages. “I didn’t know she was black until she ‘turned black’ a few years ago,” Trump continued. Harris then described these comments as an attempt to further deepen the divisions in the country. “The American people deserve better,” she said. “We deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us, that they are a fundamental source of our strength.” Harris is the first vice president in US history with African-American and Asian roots.

Trump’s strategy in the US election campaign: Discussion about origin could be counterproductive

Michael Tesler, a professor at the University of California, interpreted Trump’s approach as an attempt to “appeal to the large portion of African-American voters who did not perceive Harris as sufficiently supportive of black interests during the first three years of her vice presidency,” he said. Newsweek said. However, this strategy is unlikely to be successful: “The way he did it was so clumsy that it will almost certainly backfire on all viewers,” Tesler continued.

It is not the first time that Trump has tried to cast doubt on a candidate’s origins: In the case of Barack Obama, it was the question of his country of birth. Obama, who was born in the US state of Hawaii, countered by publishing his birth certificate – and ultimately won the election as US President in 2008. “Trump’s racist attacks on Harris will [schwarze Wähler] probably for [die Demokratin] win,” Tesler continued. “And most white Americans don’t want to be seen as racist.” Therefore, this is “not an effective strategy.”

A recent survey by CNN found that 78 percent of black voters in the US currently support Harris, while only 15 percent would vote for Trump. However, polls always represent snapshots.