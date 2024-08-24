Trump campaign says Harris’ rating could rise after Democratic convention

US Vice President Kamala Harris’s rating could rise by two or three points following the Democratic National Convention held in Chicago, according to RIA Novosti citing the campaign headquarters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

It is noted that Harris’s rise in popularity is linked to the “flattering coverage” of the vice president by major American media. At the same time, as representatives of the presidential candidate emphasized, journalists are focusing on Trump’s image, which is presented in a negative light.

In addition, it is specified that the election race between Trump and Harris is generally a draw. This is especially noticeable in the swing states.

On August 23, Kamala Harris officially announced her participation in the Democratic presidential election.