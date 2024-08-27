Big Rapids, Michigan.- For two years, a rural town in mid-Michigan has been waging a civil war over plans by a Chinese-owned electric vehicle battery company to build a $2.4 billion factory.

On Tuesday, local furor collided with presidential politics, as the Trump campaign sought to harness anti-China sentiment and concerns about the future of the electric vehicle industry in Michigan for political gain.

The fight over electric vehicle battery facilities has turned Green Charter Township, about 60 miles north of Grand Rapids, into the latest battleground over Chinese investment in the United States.

Residents have expressed several concerns about the factory, including that it will be used by China to spy on Americans and will pollute the local environment.

The debate over the intentions of the Chinese company, Gotion, has sparked anger at city council meetings, the dismissal of the city council in an election last November and litigation over the future of the project.

Michigan is a crucial swing state in the November election, and the New York Times-Siena poll this month showed Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, leading former President Donald J. Trump, the Republican nominee, by 4 percentage points.

At a 150-acre horse farm owned by one of the most vocal “No on Gotion” activists, Sen. J.D. Vance, Trump’s running mate, blamed Harris for casting the deciding vote to allow passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which generated trillions of dollars in new subsidies for clean energy and has attracted foreign companies to the United States.

“Kamala Harris not only wants to allow the Chinese Communist Party to build factories on American soil, she wants to pay them to do so with our tax dollars,” Vance said Tuesday afternoon.

“Democrats are helping China destroy and replace our auto industry from within this country.”