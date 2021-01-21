The business empire of former US President Donald Trump has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with hotel revenues in Washington and Las Vegas plummeting by more than half. Writes about this publication Bloomberg, which has studied Trump’s declaration.

Revenue at the Doral Golf Resort in Miami also fell to $ 44.2 million (from $ 77.2 million a year earlier). In the UK and Ireland, revenues from its golf courses have declined by about two-thirds. Revenues from sales in Trump Tower stores in New York also decreased (from 849.3 to 166 thousand dollars)

The Trump Organization’s total revenue was $ 278 million, almost 38 percent less than in 2019. In total, Trump has valued his business assets at between $ 1.3 billion and $ 1.7 billion. The declaration also details more than $ 40,000 in gifts Trump has received over the past year.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Trump is worth $ 2.45 billion. That’s 500 million less than when he took office. Its buildings are burdened with more than a billion in debt, most of which are due in the next three years.

Foreign banks such as Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank began to withdraw from doing business with Trump and his business after the events of January 6, when supporters of the head of state stormed the Capitol in Washington.