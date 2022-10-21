Home page politics

Of: Daniel Dillman

Donald Trump’s Boeing 757, here still in the old design, now ready for takeoff in Florida. (Archive image) © Jairo Mejia/imago

US media show images of “Trump Force One”: Donald Trump’s private jet is operational again. This fuels speculation about the future of the ex-president.

West Palm Beach – His plane is already ready: Donald Trump’s private jet has landed in West Palm Beach, according to information from the US television station CNN. The Boeing 757 aircraft was in Louisiana for repairs, has now completed several flight hours for test purposes and has now arrived in the state of Florida – just 15 minutes by car from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s current residence.

Donald Trump has so far kept it a secret whether he is aiming to move to Washington and the White House again in 2024. The 76-year-old keeps flirting with the option, but he has not made any specific statements. In the US, most observers expect a statement after the midterms. The midterm elections will be held in the States on November 8th. CNN, among others, sees the fact that “Trump Force One” is back as a signal that Trump is serious about running for the White House again.

Donald Trump has the American flag painted on his plane

A possible indication of this could be the aircraft’s new livery. It still features the iconic gold Trump lettering in capital letters, but a large American flag is now emblazoned on the rear. According to a reporter from the television station MSNBC, they are reminiscent of the pin in the shape of the flag worn by all Republican presidents since 9/11 and all Democrat presidents since Barack Obama.

Donald Trump bought the plane in 2010 and used it in his ultimately successful 2016 campaign. Many of his campaign appearances at the time took place at airports. Trump flew over the heads of his supporters with the machine, which offers space for 228 passengers in the standard version, landed spectacularly in front of their eyes and went straight from the gateway onto the stage.

Donald Trump announces use of his plane “for rallies”.

In March last year, Trump announced in a statement that his plane was in storage and being repaired. “When it’s finished, it will be better than ever and used for more rallies,” the former president said. (Daniel Dillman)