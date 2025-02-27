The president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced the revocation of the concessions granted by the administration of Joe Biden to the regime of Nicolás Maduro, including the license for oil transactions established in November 2022.

Trump justified the measure citing the … Failure to comply with the electoral conditions by Maduro, with a reference to fraud last July, and the lack of cooperation in the repatriation of Venezuelan migrants with a criminal record sent to the United States.

This announcement occurs just after his son, Don Junior, has interviewed the opposition leader to the María Corina Machado regime in her podcast. The Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has also said, in an interview in the Fox chain that Trump “will not be blackmailed by Maduro.”

This decision marks a return to the hard hand policy that Trump applied during his first mandate, when he imposed severe sanctions to the Venezuelan oil sector and described Maduro as a dictator.

During its previous presidency, Venezuela was subjected to an oil embargo that drove subsequently flexible. Now, with Trump’s new decision, as of March 1, the oil license that allowed companies such as Chevron to operate in Venezuela will not be renewed, which could affect the production and export of Venezuelan oil to the United States.

The measure hardens the conditions for the Maduro regime and conditions future negotiations to verifiable commitments in electoral and migratory matters. The license allowed Chevron to re -operate in the Venezuelan crude market, providing Maduro with an important source of liquidity.

We are hereby Reversing the Concessions That Crooked Joe Biden Gave to Nicolás Maduro, of Venezuela, On The Oil Transaction Agreement, Dated November 26, 2022, And Also Having To do with electoral Conditions Within Venezuela, Which Have Not Been Met By The Maduro Regime. – Donald J. Trump Posts from His Truth Social February 26, 2025

Upon returning to power, Trump announced that the United States would stop buying raw from Venezuela, without giving more details about the implications of this decision.

At the end of January, Trump sent his advisor Richard Grenelll to meet with Maduro in Caracas with the aim of negotiating the release of US citizens arrested in Venezuela. Grenell returned to the United States with six released prisoners.

Maduro and his hierarchs promised to accept Venezuelan deportees, including members of the dangerous band of Aragua. They until they sent Conviasa flights, state airline, for detainees, but now Trump says in a statement that he has not cooperated enough.

Biden had allowed US and foreign oil companies to re -exploit Venezuelan resources with the expectation that Maduro agreed to celebrate free elections, a strategy that finally did not achieve its goal.

In his first term, Trump supported a failed military pronouncement and recognized Juan Guaidó as responsible president, although that failed to force a regime change in Venezuela.