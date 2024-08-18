Home policy

From: Christian Sturgeon

In a speech, Trump claims that the civilian Medal of Freedom is “better” than the military Medal of Honor. A MAGA fan also reacted indignantly.

Bedminster – Even loyal MAGA supporters were astonished. Donald Trump had actually claimed that a high civilian honor was more prestigious than the military Medal of Honor, which is awarded to soldiers in service for “outstanding valor.” Trump’s explanation: Most veterans are either seriously injured or dead.

Donald Trump has strange views on the USA’s high honors. © Adam Gray/AFP

Conservative influencer John Cardillo took his anger out on the online platform X with a loud “WHY??!!”. Of course, he immediately faced opposition from many Trump supporters. But Cardillo did not let that get him down. In response to the question if he had even seen Trump’s speech, Cardillo replied: “Yes, and it’s even worse. There is no context in which this would be even remotely acceptable. It’s damn stupid.”

When another critic suggested he might have misinterpreted Trump’s statement, Cardillo responded: “There is no justification for that at all. None. I don’t understand what he’s trying to say.”

Trump thinks Medal of Freedom is “better” than Medal of Honor

Perhaps only Trump himself knows exactly what he meant a few weeks before the 2024 US election. In his speech, he praised billionaire major donor Miriam Adelson, whom he awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian award, in 2018.

Trump made two strange statements: First, he claimed that the Medal of Freedom is the “civilian version” of the military award (Congressional Medal of Honor), which is definitely not true. Second, he claimed that it is even “better” than the Medal of Honor because “everyone who receives the Medal of Honor is a soldier. They are either in very bad shape because they have been hit by bullets so many times, or they are dead.”

The Medal of Honor is much older than the Presidential Medal of Freedom

The Medal of Freedom was established in 1963 by President John F. Kennedy to honor civilians who have made outstanding contributions to the “interests of the United States,” “world peace,” or other cultural or “significant public or private endeavors.” The president alone decides who receives the award, but may do so on the recommendation of a committee.

The Medal of Honor is much older and dates back to the Civil War. It is awarded by the President on behalf of Congress to members of the American armed forces who have distinguished themselves “by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their lives above and beyond the call of duty.” As a result, it is often awarded posthumously.

Trump often speaks disparagingly about soldiers

Trump has often made derogatory remarks in the past about experienced soldiers. For example, he made fun of Republican John McCain’s years as a prisoner of war: “Does being captured make someone a hero?” Trump called former US President George HW Bush, who served as a fighter pilot in World War II, a “loser” because his bomber was shot down by the Japanese army.

The Atlantic reported in 2020 that Trump had buried the war dead at the Aisne-Marne cemetery in France as “losers” and “idiots” A high-ranking employee of the Department of Defense confirmed Trump’s statements to the AP news agency at the time. Trump himself had avoided service in the Vietnam War. A medical certificate is said to have confirmed that the then 22-year-old suffered from a bone spur. The authenticity of this certificate is doubted, however. Trump is known as a slacker among his critics. (cs)