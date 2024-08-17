Home policy

From: Christian Sturgeon

Press Split

Donald Trump hugs Miriam Adelson, whom he once awarded the Medal of Freedom. © Adam Gray/AFP

Trump believes that a civilian award is better than the military Medal of Honor. And why? Because the Medal of Honor is often awarded posthumously.

Bedminster – Even some MAGA supporters were stunned. Donald Trump Trump argues that a high civilian award is more prestigious than the military Medal of Honor, which is awarded to soldiers for “outstanding bravery” in action. Trump’s reasoning: Most veterans are either seriously wounded or dead.

“WHY??!!,” conservative influencer John Cardillo shouted out his displeasure on the online platform X. Of course, he immediately received backlash from many Trump fans. But Cardillo did not let that get him down. When asked if he had even seen Trump’s speech, Cardillo countered: “Yes, and it’s even worse. There is no context in which that would be even remotely acceptable. It’s damn stupid.”

Responding to another critic who suggested he might be misinterpreting Trump’s statement, Cardillo said, “There is no justification for that at all. None. I don’t understand what he’s trying to say.”

Trump considers civilian Medal of Freedom “better” than military Medal of Honor

What he said a few weeks before the US election 2024 Perhaps only Trump himself knows what he wanted to say. In any case, in his speech he paid tribute to the billionaire major donor Miriam Adelson, whom he had awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018, the country’s highest civilian award.

Trump said two strange things: First, he claimed that the Medal of Freedom was the “civilian version” of the military award (Congressional Medal of Honor). That is not true. And then he said that it was also “better” than the Medal of Honor because “everyone who receives the Medal of Honor is a soldier. They are either in very bad shape because they have been hit by bullets so many times, or they are dead.”

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo gallery

Medal of Honor is much older than Presidential Medal of Freedom

The Medal of Freedom was established in 1963 by then-President John F. Kennedy to honor civilians who have made outstanding contributions to the “interests of the United States,” “world peace,” or other cultural or “significant public or private endeavors.” The President alone decides who receives the funds, but he may do so on the recommendation of a committee.

The Medal of Honor is much older and dates back to the Civil War. It is awarded by the President in the name of Congress to members of the American armed forces who have distinguished themselves “by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their lives above and beyond the call of duty.” For this reason, it is often awarded posthumously.

Trump often speaks disparagingly about soldiers

Trump has often spoken disparagingly about veteran soldiers He made fun of Republican John McCain’s years as a prisoner of war: “Does being captured make someone a hero?” Trump called former US President George HW Bush, who served as a fighter pilot in World War II, a “loser” because his bomber was shot down by the Japanese army.

Things are getting exciting in the US election campaign Be well informed with our free US election newsletter. Articles from our renowned partners, such as the Washington Post, provide you with the US perspective. Translated into German. Click here for the Subscribe to the US Election Compact Newsletter.

And then reported The Atlantic in 2020 that Trump buried the war dead at the Aisne-Marne cemetery in France as “losers” and “idiots” A high-ranking official at the Department of Defense confirmed Trump’s statements to the news agency APTrump himself once managed to avoid serving in the Vietnam War. A medical certificate is said to have confirmed that the then 22-year-old was suffering from a bone spur. However, there are doubts about the authenticity of this certificate. Trump is branded as a slacker by his critics. (cs)