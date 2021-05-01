Arizona has not turned the page. Almost six months after the November 2020 presidential election, the specter of voter fraud lives on. President Joe Biden has served 100 days in the White House, but a local Senate decision has given oxygen to Republican Donald Trump and his supporters, who baselessly claim that the Democrat seized power by cheating. An audit to 2.1 million votes offers new hope to the radical sectors, who still do not accept that the state elect a Democrat for the presidency, for the first time in 24 years. “I predict it will yield very surprising results!” Trump said last week. The new recount cannot change the course of the election, but it will stir the waters for conservatives amid a wave of reforms pushed by Republicans across the country to make it difficult to vote.

In the midst of that political fray, Kelly Johnson loads the chamber of her Smith & Wesson revolver. “I can’t do this in California, but Arizona is a state where you can carry guns in public,” says the 60-year-old retired attorney with a smile. Johnson calls himself a military man in God’s army called to protect the integrity of the vote. He left his home in Newport Beach, a conservative enclave in California, early Thursday morning to travel almost 600 kilometers and arrive in the morning at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, where they have been counted behind closed doors since April 23. votes cast in Maricopa, the most populous county in the state. The zone was decisive for the triumph of Biden, who took the 11 electoral votes of the entity with a narrow advantage of 0.3%, just over 10,400 votes. “Here the first domino will fall, which will be followed by the states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia,” he considers.

Kelly Johnson, with her flags outside the Coliseum, where the votes are counted.

Adriana Zehbrauskas / Adriana Zehbrauskas

The count has triggered the alarms. The senators have put the delicate process in the hands of the Cyber ​​Ninjas company, originally from Florida, and without experience in electoral matters. Its owner, Doug Logan, has posted hoaxes on social media that question the legitimacy of the election. The Brennan Center for Justice, a forward thinking institution in New York, has asked the Justice Department to urgently send federal agents to Arizona to guard the ballots and monitor the recount, which will last at least a month. “Currently, 70% of authorized observers are Republicans. The remaining 30% is a mix of Democrats, Libertarians, and nonpartisan people. These restrictions lead us to demand greater transparency and access to auditing, ”the center said on Thursday. No other audit has raised so many doubts about their lack of professionalism. In fact, on April 22, Michigan endorsed Biden’s victory by a 3% margin, thanks to a report summarizing 250 audits.

Attorney Johnson is one of the electoral observers of the new recount approved by the Republican majority of the Upper House and rejected by the Democrats, who have described the maneuver as a way to perpetuate “the big lie”, the idea that Biden won through an electoral fraud and defended by seven out of 10 conservatives in the state. “The audit is 100% a political movement. No fraud has been found in three previous audits. All have said that there are no elements, but the Republican Party continues to use state resources to promote lies and raise more money for the 2022 campaigns, “says activist Yasser Sánchez. In his opinion, what the recount seeks is to win Trump’s support for the midterm elections in 2022, when 34 of the 100 Senate seats are at stake, including the one currently held by Democratic astronaut Mark Kelly and that Republicans aspire to snatch from him.

Johnson obviously doesn’t hide his bias. He proudly shows the traces of the battles left by his fiery defense of Trump. He treasures a camouflaged cap with special value. “Look, here you can see the marks from the tear gas and pepper,” he says. The lawyer participated in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, which left five dead. “The FBI has looked for me, but I don’t want to know anything about them,” he adds. Since then, Johnson has appeared from time to time in marches and demonstrations linked to the far right and white supremacism. Among them one allegedly organized by the Ku Klux Klan in Huntington Beach (California), where he was arrested, according to him without reason, after anti-fascists and Black Lives Matter activists snatched a flag to burn it.

The count has been a magnet for characters in Johnson’s profile. On Thursday morning a pastor, his wife, a nurse, two Russian immigrants and a youtuber far-right with a channel called One Nation Under God (a nation under God). The group ended up crossing insults from corner to corner with a neighbor who held a sign that read: “Trump the traitor lost in Arizona.” A postcard of the already daily division of the streets in the United States.

One of Trump’s supporters on the streets of Phoenix. Adriana Zehbrauskas / Adriana Zehbrauskas

What happens behind the closed doors of the coliseum, which can be followed online thanks to nine cameras installed, has taken a toll on the conservative state. In Payson, 140 kilometers north of Phoenix, messages of support for Donald Trump and Mike Pence are still planted in front of houses and posted on trucks. The owner of the Tonto Rim Bar & Grill, which replicates the name of a natural park, acknowledges that her giant poster in favor of reelection attracts the type of clients she wants and that, like her, “they are not happy with the direction of the country. ”.

This county with a long Republican tradition gave Trump one of his loosest victories in Arizona, a 34% gap over Biden. With 76% of its population made up of whites, the current president is the enemy of the people. “He is an insane old man. He’s senile. He is not even making the decisions, a group of people does it ”, says without a hint of doubt Bob, 63, moments before getting on his Harley Davidson. For him and his friend Fred, the elections were fraudulent because dead people voted, repeating one of the versions without proof that have been denied several times. “I think everyone should go vote in person, as was done before. No early voting or by mail. These modern things make me suspicious and I do not trust, “adds Fred, about the method that was key to the Democratic triumph in several states.

Entrance to the Tonto Rim Bar & Grill, in Payson (Arizona). Adriana Zehbrauskas / Adriana Zehbrauskas

On the other side of Payson, a town heavily visited by hunters and tourists, the owner of a clothing store tries to show his moderate side and distance himself from the radicalism of many Trump supporters. “The count is a waste of time and money. I would have liked the result of the election to be different, but… People have already accepted it ”, says Bob Kasmi in the back room, dressed in an elegant black hat and a shirt of the same color. The businessman, of Ukrainian origins, started 12 years ago selling Mexican-made cowboy hats at rodeos. Today he has a store on the main avenue of the city. He fears that the “hard work ethic” is endangered in the country by “socialist policies and social programs [de Biden] that endanger capitalism ”. It is the echo that resounds among the ruins of Trumpism, which seeks any opportunity to be reborn.

A sign calling for votes to be audited, a typical image in Phoenix these days. Adriana Zehbrauskas / Adriana Zehbrauskas