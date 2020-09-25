Political enthusiasts have intensified before the presidential election in the US in November. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has announced that America will stay away from the never ending ridiculous foreign wars. In addition, we will call back our soldiers who are fighting abroad. He also said that we will kill every terrorist who threatens America.At a rally held Thursday in Florida, an election-critical state, Trump alleged that American politicians spent billions of dollars over the past several decades to rebuild other countries, fight foreign wars and protect foreign borders. He said that, but now we are protecting our country to rebuild our cities. At the same time, we are bringing our jobs, our companies and our soldiers back to America.

Threats will kill terrorists

Trump told his supporters that we will kill the terrorists who are a threat to our citizens and we will not let them enter our great country America. We will stay away from the never ending ‘ridiculous’ foreign wars. The president also said that American soldiers are returning to their homes.

Return of soldiers in America is a big election issue

The withdrawal of soldiers from overseas war has been a big issue since George Bush’s presidency in America. When Donald Trump was contesting the presidential election in 2016, he fiercely championed the withdrawal of troops against the Democratic Party. This issue also played a major role in Trump’s victory. For this reason, the Trump administration has withdrawn most of its troops a few months ago by entering into a peace settlement with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Thousands of American soldiers are still in these countries

Thousands of American soldiers are still stationed in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Libya. However, in most countries these soldiers are not in the active role. These soldiers are giving military assistance and training to the government and US-backed groups there. An example of this is Syria, where the Bashar al-Assad government supports the anti-US Syrian Democratic Forces.