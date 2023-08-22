Trump’s bail agreement includes a provision that Trump “will not take any action to intimidate any (…) co-defendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the course of justice.” And, “The above includes, but is not limited to, social media posts or reposting posts made by another person on social media.”
The judge will decide on the date of the trial on August 28. Trump’s lawyers have requested that the trial not take place until April 2026, well after the November 2024 election. Federal prosecutor Jack Smith, on the other hand, wants the case to start on January 2, 2024.
