ANALYSIS
The assault on the US Capitol in January 2021 is a counterexample for many, although others seem to consider it an invitation to barbarism.
While President Lula was in Sao Paulo to check the damage caused by the recent torrential rains, a few thousand supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro (strategically retired in Florida) invaded the headquarters of the Brazilian Congress, the Planalto Palace (presidential) and the of the Federal Supreme Court in Brazil
#Trumps #bad
Leave a Reply