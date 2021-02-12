Former US President Donald Trump’s lawyer, David Schoen, cited proof of the harmlessness of the word “fight”, the use of which at the January 6 rally is accused of the ex-head of state, because it was allegedly a call to storm the Capitol. Politico…

The defense showed a video of Trump saying these words, and not when they are taken out of context, as the prosecution sees it.

The Democrats quote Trump, “If you don’t fight desperately, you won’t have a country anymore,” but they don’t mention the context in which it was said. At the same time, they focused on the fact that the word “fight” was pronounced 20 times, and the need to hold a peaceful meeting was allegedly mentioned only once.

Schoen offered to watch a video of all the places where Trump used the word. In particular, he praised his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and some Republicans in Congress, saying that they are “fighting”, used it several times in the context of selecting strong candidates for the primaries who “fight”, compared Republicans to a “fighting” boxer with tied hands , promised that they would “fight” further.

“This is a metaphorical figurative use of the word“ fight ”. We all know that, right? And suddenly the word “fight” is out of scope? Deliver us from this hypocrisy and phony indignation. This is a term used … by politicians on both sides, ”said Schoen.

As evidence, he showed 9-minute footage of prominent Democrats, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic Majority Leader in the Senate Chuck Schumer, Senator Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, and other past Democratic presidential candidates, which are delivered publicly. “Fight desperately” and “fight” in a variety of situations.

Earlier on February 12, it was reported that the Trump defense had completed their position on the impeachment trial in the upper house of Congress.

On February 9, Trump’s lawyers called the impeachment against him an unconstitutional political theater for Democrats and called on the Senate to acquit the ex-president. In response, prosecutors from the US House of Representatives said that Trump on the day of the riots at the Capitol deliberately incited his supporters to mutiny and therefore should be convicted as part of the impeachment process.

On January 6, supporters of Donald Trump, who at that time was the president of the United States, broke into the Capitol building after the rally. Despite the unrest, Congress approved the election of Democrat Joe Biden as head of state.

After the riots, Twitter deleted Trump’s account. His pages on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitch were also blocked.