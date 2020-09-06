Former lawyer of US President Donald Trump Michael Cohen revealed the perspective of the American chief in the direction of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. He wrote about this in his e book “The Traitor: The Actual Story of Michael Cohen, the previous private lawyer of President Donald Trump,” reviews The Washinpton Put up.

It’s famous that Trump likes Putin and the way in which he runs the nation. Based on Cohen, the pinnacle of the White Home favored the truth that the Russian chief was in a position to “son-in-law management over a whole nation and run it like his personal firm.”

Another excuse for sympathy for the pinnacle of Russia is Trump’s love of cash – he thought of Putin “the richest man on the planet,” Cohen writes. The American chief deliberate to current the President of Russia with an house within the Trump Tower.

In November 2018, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen admitted to mendacity to Congress in regards to the American chief’s ties to Russia. In the identical 12 months, Cohen was sentenced to a few years in jail for monetary and different violations. In Could, he was launched underneath home arrest in reference to the coronavirus epidemic. Nevertheless, after that, he was usually noticed in public locations and despatched again to jail on July 9. The court docket subsequently ordered Cohen’s launch once more.