WP: Rout, who attempted to kill Trump, traveled to Ukraine and wrote a book about it

The shooter who attempted to assassinate Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has traveled to Ukraine in recent years, according to The Washington Post (WP).

According to law enforcement agencies, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, who was arrested on suspicion of attempting to assassinate the former American leader, “spent the last years of his life in search of a mission.”[Он] tried to assemble a motley army to defend Ukraine and wrote a book about his failed attempts,” the article says.

In addition, Raut starred in a video in support of the nationalist Azov unit (The organization is recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia).

The alleged assassination attempt on Trump occurred during the politician’s visit to a golf club in West Palm Beach. Law enforcement agencies managed to detain the shooter.