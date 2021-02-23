Former US President Donald Trump’s speech at the Conservative Conservative Circles Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida will demonstrate his central role in the Republican Party and the fact that he is actually the “most likely candidate” from the Republicans in the 2024 presidential election. The portal reported about this with reference to representatives of the political circle of the ex-leader of the country. Axios on Monday, February 22nd.

According to one of the advisers to the former head of state, the main message of the speech will be that he is still at the head of the party, despite the fact that he had to leave the White House after losing the presidential elections held on November 3, 2020. Also in his speech, Trump will speak about his fellow Republicans, who, during the period of impeachment, turned away from him or even openly opposed him.

In an interview with the portal, the adviser to the former head of the White House, Jason Miller, said that “in fact, Trump is the Republican Party.” He also argued that the only split within the party concerns politicians in Washington, not ordinary Republicans across the country.

On February 20, it was reported that Donald Trump would speak publicly for the first time after leaving the post of head of state. On February 28, he will deliver a speech to the Conference of Conservative Political Action in Orlando.

On February 15, it was reported that Trump plans to resume his political participation in the country and start talking to journalists again.

On February 13, the U.S. Senate acquitted Trump through impeachment proceedings. 57 senators voted for acquittal, 43 voted in favor of condemning him. Thus, the impeachment initiative did not receive the required two-thirds of the votes.

On the same day, Trump promised to soon present his vision of the future of the United States.