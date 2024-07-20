Trump’s assassination attempt|Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot Donald Trump, has more in common with school shooters than political assassins, according to researchers. His motives may forever remain unclear.

Federal researchers have found out Donald Trump having shot of Thomas Matthew Crooks backgrounds thoroughly.

Investigators have conducted more than 200 interviews and waded through Crooks’ phone records and Internet browsing history to create a complete picture of the young man who attempted to assassinate the former president.

Despite the investigations, the authorities do not have exact information about why Crooks wanted to kill Trump. It seems that Trump was not chosen as a target by Crooks, for example, because of his strong political opinions.

Researchers tell For The New York Times, that Thomas Crooks is not, for example, the president in the light of current information of Abraham Lincoln to have murdered of John Wilkes Booth such a character.

Instead of historical assassins, Crooks was more like a school shooter in his actions.

20 years old According to The New York Times, Crooks worked in the kitchen of a nursing home. Co-workers described him as polite but distant.

According to his teachers, he was a withdrawn but academically gifted student who was interested in history, computers, and who, despite his conservative views, did not often take part in political discussions.

The young man had few close friends. Some of his former classmates say that he was bullied at school. Still others deny the information.

Crooks’ former school counselor said that at school, Crooks ate alone and played on his phone during lunch breaks, but it reportedly did not bother Crooks.

In his free time, Crooks played video games and went to the shooting range. However, he was not accepted into the school’s shooting team, because he was not a good enough shooter.

Neighbors say the Crooks family was polite but withdrawn. They did not often interact with their neighbors. The family voted democrats and libertarians.

When Helsingin Sanomat visited Crooks’ home street, a local 11-year-old said that Crooks seemed nice.

“Sure, he was shy, but there was nothing wrong with him,” the boy said For Helsingin Sanomat.

Trump’s in addition, Crooks had also sought information on other high-profile politicians such as the president About Joe Biden.

News agency CNN tellsthat Crooks’ phone had pictures of Trump, Biden and other US politicians stored on it.

The home of Thomas Matthew Crooks can be seen behind a bushy tree and flag in the Bethel Park suburb of Pittsburg.

He had been looking for information about the Democratic Party convention and Donald Trump’s campaign events. Based on search history, Crooks was also interested in the Michigan school shooter From Ethan Crumbleywho shot four of his classmates in 2021.

The decision to try to assassinate Trump may have arisen simply because he was an easy target for Crooks. The campaign event was just an hour’s drive from Crooks’ hometown.

Crooks however, there are differences compared to mass shooters.

According to researchers, Crooks’ aim does not seem to have been to murder several people, but last week’s attack was specifically aimed at Donald Trump.

Nor did Crooks leave behind any writings about why he made his strike or what he was trying to achieve with it. Typically, mass shooters talk about their actions in advance, or leave behind some kind of trace of their motives.

Researchers who spoke to CNN compare Crooks to Stephen Paddockwhich killed 60 people in Las Vegas in 2017. Seven years after the deadliest mass shooting in US history, investigators are still unclear as to why Paddock grabbed the gun.

Also The motives of Thomas Matthew Crooks may forever remain unclear.

According to his parents, Crooks spent much of the day before the shooting at the shooting range. On Saturday morning, he bought a ladder and 50 rounds of ammunition for his father’s AR-15 rifle. Then he drove Donald Trump to a campaign event. According to the researchers, two explosives, several magazines, a bulletproof vest and a drone were left in the car.

Before six o’clock in the afternoon, Crooks climbed onto the roof of a building near the campaign event with a gun.

At 18:12 he opened fire on Donald Trump. Seconds later, Crooks was killed by a Secret Service sniper.

Presidential candidate Trump and three bystanders were injured by Crooks’ shots. One of the bystanders later died from his injuries.