Trump’s Assassination Attempt | The FBI released pictures of the gunman’s gun: The detachable butt may have allowed the rifle to be hidden

Trump’s assassination attempt|The pictures also show the shooter’s backpack and explosives in the trunk of his car.

of the United States The FBI released photos of the rifle on Wednesday Thomas Crooks shot Donald Trump at his campaign event in Pennsylvania on July 13.

The pictures show that the butt of the rifle has to be removed. Investigators suspect that Crooks was able to hide his weapon at the scene with it. The photos also show Crooks’ backpack and two homemade bombs in the trunk of his car.

Sniper rifle assembled.

Two homemade bombs in the trunk of the shooter’s car.

Crooks fired eight shots, one of which grazed Trump’s ear. The bullets he fired killed one person and wounded two in the audience at the event. A Secret Service sniper killed Crooks on the roof of a warehouse where he was ambushed.

FBI also published information on Wednesdaybased on which Crooks had been looking for a suitable public event for his shooting for months. He had also found out the president Joe Biden occasions.

According to the FBI, Crooks’ background or internet searches have not revealed a clear political position, and he did not seem to lean more to the left than to the right.

The FBI also stressed that it has found no indication that any foreign government played a role in Crooks’ act.