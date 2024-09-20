Trump’s assassination attempt | New investigation: Trump’s lack of security measures was based on complacency

Trump’s assassination attempt|There was carelessness in security measures and interruptions in communication, says the report on the assassination attempt against Trump in July.

of the United States the secret service admits there were flaws in its security measures when the republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was shot in July.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter.

The US Secret Service has completed an investigation into the security measures for the July 13 event in Butler, Pennsylvania, and the reasons why Trump was the target of an assassination attempt.

The shooter’s bullet hit Trump in the ear. One person who attended the event died.

Acting Director of the Secret Service Ronald Rowe presented the results of the survey to the press on Friday in Washington.

The report listed in detail several negligences in the advance planning and implementation of security measures. There were also interruptions in communication.

The lack of security was due to complacency, Rowe concluded.

According to him, disciplinary measures will be taken as necessary.

Secret the service was the target of a violent robbery after the assassination attempt. Service manager Kimberly Cheatle was forced to resign a day after he was heard by the House of Representatives on the matter.

Cheatle stated in Congress that Trump’s assassination attempt was preceded by the Secret Service’s “most significant operational failure in decades.”

Trump was the target of a suspected assassination attempt for the second time earlier this month. At that time, he was playing golf in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The man suspected of the assassination attempt is said to have been hiding with his rifle for nearly 12 hours in or near a grove next to the Trump-owned golf club before Secret Service agents spotted him.