Trump’s assassination attempt | Media: The Secret Service had refused to increase Trump’s security measures

Trump’s assassination attempt|The Secret Service admitted it had refused some requests made by Trump’s team.

of the United States the Secret Service had refused requests to add the former president Donald Trump’s security measures in the two years before this assassination attempt, reported the US newspapers The Washington Post and New York Times.

The Secret Service admitted it had refused some of the requests made by Trump’s team after it was reported based on unnamed sources. Previously, the secret service had denied it.

A special request for increased security measures was not made at the Pennsylvania campaign event where Trump’s assassination attempt took place.