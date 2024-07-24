Trump’s assassination attempt | FBI: Trump’s suspected shooter was looking for information on the assassination of John F. Kennedy

Trump’s assassination attempt|According to the head of the FBI, the suspected shooter had been looking for information on how far Kennedy’s shooter was from his target.

Republicans presidential candidate and former president of the United States Donald Trump’s suspected of attempted assassination Thomas Crooks the president had searched for information online John F. Kennedy of assassination.

This was announced on Wednesday by the head of the federal police, the FBI Christopher Wray according to news agency Reuters.

Wray told a U.S. House Judiciary Committee hearing that Crooks had become “very focused on President Trump and his campaign events” starting around July 6.

Crooks is suspected of attempting to assassinate Trump at his campaign event on July 13. The shooter, armed with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle, fired a total of eight shots at Trump from the roof of a building outside the event area from about 120 to 150 meters away.

Trump was hit in the ear, but was not seriously injured. One spectator in the audience was killed and two were seriously injured. The suspected shooter was killed by US Secret Service bullets.

On Monday, members of the House Judiciary Committee investigated the roof from which the suspected gunman attempted to assassinate Trump.

Wray’s according to Crooks, among other things, he had searched the Internet for information about how far away Kennedy’s assassination was Lee Harvey Oswald was from Kennedy.

Oswald shot Kennedy in Texas in November 1963 while he was riding in a convertible in a motorcade. Oswald fired three shots at Kennedy from the sixth floor of the bookstore, about 80 meters from Kennedy’s moving car.

The encryption period for the documents related to the world’s most famous assassination, which has been investigated several times, expired in October 2017.

Trump, who was president at the time, decided at the last minute that not all documents would be published, at least not yet, due to national security, law enforcement and foreign policy relations. However, it has been estimated that the encrypted documents are unlikely to reveal any relevant details about the assassination.

FBI has told, among other things of The New York Times previously that the suspect in Trump’s assassination had sought pictures of Trump and the President of the United States About Joe Biden and the dates of Trump’s public appearances and Democratic Party meetings.

According to the FBI, he had also sought information related to mental health problems at least once.

The investigation has so far not revealed a motive for the assassination attempt. According to the FBI, the suspect had no previous criminal history or clear political convictions.