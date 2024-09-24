Thursday, September 26, 2024
Trump's assassination attempt | CNN: The gunman who shadowed Trump is charged with attempted murder

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 24, 2024
in World Europe
Trump’s assassination attempt | CNN: The gunman who shadowed Trump is charged with attempted murder
Ryan Wesley Routh was taken into custody on September 15th after the Secret Service spotted him on the outskirts of Donald Trump’s golf course.

Ryan Wesley Routh the Republican presidential candidate was indicted on Tuesday Donald Trump’s of an assassination attempt, tells CNN.

Prosecutors say Routh spent hours armed outside Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course. Routh is said to have aimed his rifle through the course’s mesh fence directly onto the fairway, where the former president was headed while playing golf on September 15.

Before the events on the golf course, Routh is suspected of shadowing Trump in his home state of Florida for more than a month. According to the prosecutors, the location information obtained from Routh’s cellphone shows that the man had stayed in the vicinity of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion for several days in addition to the golf course.

Routh was previously charged with two firearms-related crimes. According to CNN, Routh is scheduled to appear in court on Monday for a detention hearing.

Routh is suspected of hiding in a bush on the outskirts of the golf course for nearly 12 hours before Secret Service agents found him. A Secret Service agent reportedly discharged his weapon in the situation. Routh fled the scene, but was found about 45 minutes later with the help of eyewitnesses.

Routh didn’t fire a single shot. According to the authorities, the man never had direct visibility of Trump.

