“Trump’s arrest” and political balances
Donald Trump, the former president of the United States of America, and the strong candidate for the “Republican” party for the upcoming elections, is truly the world’s fullest and the concern of people inside and outside America to a lesser extent, but because America is the undisputed most powerful country in the world and because it represents an impressive civilized model, it is always under the eyes of the whole world .
Exciting as usual, Trump came out declaring that he would be arrested and specified the day and date on which the arrest would take place, which is Tuesday, and reactions to the statement followed, and Trump’s personal and political story was, is and will continue to be a place of polarization for the American and international world opinion, as he is exciting in all his actions, decisions and orientations, and he is He stood firmly, firmly, and frankly against some unprecedented ideological biases in American political history, rejecting them and their outputs, decisions, and strategies, and the American people elected him accordingly.
Regardless of the nature of the American internal debates and conflicts, the intensity of polarization and conflict within America did not begin with Trump. Rather, Trump was a reaction to it, and his rapid and unexpected political appearance called for an increase in polarization and disharmony, and the news circulating about his arrest will be an exciting episode in this frantic struggle. The politically charged episode will be followed by other episodes, but this episode, which is the arrest of a former president of America, if it actually happened, would have major repercussions in the future.
This historical moment seems like a moment for things to go to their extreme, and this model within the most important country in the world is one example, and the other and broader example is the intensity of international polarization that reached its maximum extent in the Russian-Ukrainian war and the attitude towards it, so that the international system and international institutions are no longer immune from This raging conflict, and the insistence on escalating this conflict and taking it to its maximum, has actually threatened the international system and the language of political and international balances that have prevailed for seven decades.
What is the alternative to political and international balances? The alternative is conflict, and more conflicts where no one wins and the biggest loser is humanity and the amazing human development that humans have reached, and the urgent question is how to restore balance and become an arbiter in internal and international conflicts again? How can new ideas and philosophies be developed, basic and agreed-upon principles be spread, and international, regional and local systems adopted to resolve conflicts, control conflicts, avoid sharp polarizations, and maintain balances?
The international system was basically built and adopted to end wars and reduce the intensity of conflicts between human beings, states, nations and societies. Principles, and what is happening today at the international level and at the regional level in some regions indicates that the world really needs review, studies, analysis and reflection that leads to broad and unprecedented solutions that push towards a better future for humanity.
Conflicts are part of human nature, it has not ended and will never end, and whenever the human mind wins, it eases and controls these conflicts, but by its nature it always searches for exits to express itself, and minds must not stop searching for realistic and rational exits that accommodate conflicts with balances so that they do not go away to its maximum extent.
Nuclear weapons are an example of what the nature of conflicts between people can reach, and because it is an exterminator and annihilator of humanity, people were forced to make it a mutual “deterrence” weapon, and people learned to call ministries of war “ministries of defense” and people learned the importance of peace in building humanity, development and prosperity. Finally, Trump’s arrest and some of the manifestations of the Russian-Ukrainian war are prompting the search for rationality and realism again.
