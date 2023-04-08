The main thing for any Army to work are clear orders: “And what exactly does ‘Protest, protest!'” the followers of Donald Trump wondered in the chats, after their commander-in-chief posted that order on the Truth Social platform. “I’m not going to be an asshole, but you would think that he could have given us a little more explicit instructions if he really wanted tens of thousands of people to do something effective to support him, right?” One hesitated on Telegram.

It also did not help that they forcefully announced that his arrest would take place on Tuesday, March 21, when his own lawyers acknowledged having no indication of the date. By the time it finally arrived, this Tuesday, April 4, many had lost what little momentum they had and others had been invaded by paranoia. On social networks and the chats that his followers frequent, each proposal for a ruckus was followed by a conspiracy theory. Would it be a trap? Would the feds be there waiting to arrest them?

The deniers who still believe that the elections were stolen from Trump also think that the assault on the Capitol was orchestrated by anarchists masked as antifa, who incited the insurrection so that they fell into the hands of the police. More than a thousand have been convicted and, according to NPR’s count, 58% have received jail terms. There are still many other legal processes open. The euphoria of the moment won them over and they believed that the power of the mass would make them invulnerable. Their own videos and photos posted on social networks have served as compelling evidence in court, without either that or anything being able to convince the conspiracy theorists that they themselves were the perpetrators of that rebellion, because they will always find some crazy theory to evade the truth. most uncomfortable reality.

“I think ‘protest’ is bad advice from Trump,” another follower questioned him on social media. “Unless you’re willing to make a real insurrection, taking prisoner (or worse) all the oppressors, there’s no point in ‘protest’ here.”

After the high price that the insurgents of January 6 have paid, the most ardent followers who could act as leaders of new protests have not wanted more. “I have already retired,” Alexander Ali, one of the organizers of the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally that led to the assault on the Capitol, said on Twitter. The far-right leader who even called for a coup in Brazil when Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated Jair Bolsonaro at the polls said this time he had spoken with controversial broadcaster Alex Jones, sentenced to multimillion-dollar sentences for his conspiracy theories. “He’s not going to protest either. We’ve both had enough fighting the government. No billionaire pays our bills.”

There were some who overcame fear and all those objections to go this past Tuesday to the Collect Pond park that the New York police turned into a playpen so that the protesters for and against the impeachment of Trump could enjoy their right to freedom expression. Among the couple hundred defending Trump was Michelle Bramlett, who had dragged her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend to this company. During the two-hour drive from Saugerties, upstate New York, to Lower Manhattan, they agreed to a withdrawal plan that, if they had needed it, would not have gotten them very far. “If things get ugly, we’re going to hold hands so we don’t get lost and walk to the park across the street (Foley Square),” explained the 61-year-old woman. She admitted that that morning she had “fear and nerves” seized them, but she moved them with the conviction that “if they can do this to a president, they can do this to any of us as well.”

like jesus christ



The redemptive message of the former president in the middle of Holy Week has struck a chord especially with the Christian right, among which he has always had a great pull for his fight against abortion and his undaunted defense of Israel. After understanding that the former president “is sacrificing himself for us,” Anna Perez, the host of ‘WrongThinking’, said on her podcast, (Wrong Thinking) has concluded that those willing “to eat a bullet for Trump” do what is fair and necessary. », he explained. «And do you know why? Because President Trump is eating that bullet for us. He’s acting like Jesus Christ, he’s literally willing to go to jail for us.”

If Trump goes to jail, it will be for accounting for falsifying the payment of $130,000 that his lawyer Michael Cohen made on his behalf to the porn actress Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about the alleged affair they both had in 2009, with the purpose of not influence the presidential elections that were to be held a week later. The payment would not have been illegal if Trump had registered it for what he was, but instead disguised it as his attorney’s fees, which he repaid with eleven checks, one a month. Each of them, with the consequent entries in the books that he falsified, add up to 34 serious crimes for which, if convicted, he could pay from a fine to 134 years in prison.

“We all make mistakes,” apologized another follower, Juliet Germanotta. “We are all humans”. And that is the most realistic thing that its followers think. For most, the actress is lying about the affair, “as demonstrated in court by forcing her to pay Trump’s court costs.” What Daniels has lost is a lawsuit against the former president, whom she accused of being behind an ambush she suffered in a parking lot. Reality and fiction, fears and dreams, legends and mythology are the ingredients of parallel reality in the world of Trump, who this Easter has received a strong dose of mysticism to propel his figure to the nomination of the Party Republican.