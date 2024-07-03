WP: Trump’s campaign hopes Biden won’t drop out of the race

Associates of US presidential candidate Donald Trump hope that current US leader Joe Biden will not drop out of the election race, citing sources in Trump’s campaign headquarters reports The Washington Post (WP) newspaper.

According to a source from Trump’s campaign, Republicans consider Biden, who “barely survived the 90-minute debate,” a weak competitor in the election.

“They definitely want Biden to stay on the ticket. They see him as vulnerable, and they like the status quo. You’ll notice they’re not thrilled at all about him dropping out,” WP quotes former US President Barack Obama’s adviser and campaign strategist David Axelrod as saying.

Earlier, the White House officially denied rumors that Biden was considering leaving the election race after his unsuccessful performance in the debate with Trump.