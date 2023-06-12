Today, Sunday, the lawyer of former US President Donald Trump and his allies considered that he has the right to keep documents after leaving the White House as personal “souvenirs” or declassified documents, denouncing the “persecution” against him.

His lawyer, Alina Haba, told the American television network “Fox News”, two days before her client appeared before a federal court in Miami, Florida, that Trump “has every right to keep confidential documents after they have been declassified.”

“They are souvenirs, things he has the right to take,” she added, dismissing the possibility that her client would plead guilty.

In turn, Trump ally Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told CNN that “the president’s ability to designate and control access to national security information is derived from the Constitution … He said he declassified this material, and he can put it in place.” wherever he wants, and he can deal with it as he pleases.”

But the indictment, which was unveiled Thursday, rejects this argument previously put forward by Donald Trump.

The former president was charged with 37 counts because, upon leaving the White House, he transferred thousands of documents, some of them classified, that should have been entrusted to the National Archives, and because he then refused to return most of them despite requests from the FBI.

The indictment states that in July 2021, Trump revealed, at his golf club in New Jersey, to four people without a permit to access defense secrets, a “plan of attack” prepared for him by the Department of Defense when he was president.

“As president, I could have declassified it… Now I can’t, it’s still classified,” he said, in an audio recording referred to by the court document.

According to the indictment, the classified documents included “information about the defense capabilities of the United States and foreign countries,” “about US nuclear programs,” and “potential vulnerabilities in the event of an attack on the United States and its allies.”

In a statement to Fox News, Bill Barr, who served as Trump’s attorney general, said the indictment was “very detailed.”