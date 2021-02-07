Senior adviser to former US President Jason Miller said Donald Trump is happy after leaving the White House and is happy to do without social media. RIA News.

“The president was in a very good mood after leaving, there were some very tender moments with his family … For the first time in many years, I saw the president really relaxed,” he said.

Trump said he was happier than ever, he said.

“He said it’s actually good not to be on social networks, not to be exposed to the closed world of hate that social networks too often become,” Miller said.

Recall that after the storming of the Capitol, which took place in Washington on January 6, many social networks announced the blocking of Donald Trump’s accounts, accusing him of inciting hatred and encouraging violence in American society.

Then Facebook, Instagram and the Twitch streaming service decided to restrict access, soon some of the politician’s pages suddenly started working.