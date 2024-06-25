Reuters: Trump will deprive Kyiv of military aid if it refuses negotiations with Moscow

Two key advisers to US presidential candidate Donald Trump presented him with a plan to end the conflict in Ukraine. According to their proposal, Washington will increase military support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), subject to Kyiv entering into negotiations with Moscow.

The United States can also impose conditions on Russia. The plan stipulates that Russia’s categorical refusal to negotiate will lead to an increase in military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Advisers reveal Trump’s attitude to proposals

According to the plan, a ceasefire will be established based on the prevailing front lines during peace negotiations. Ukraine’s refusal to negotiate peace, which is planned to be held on the basis of the existing front line, will, on the contrary, mean the cessation of any support from the United States.

Keith Kellogg Photo: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

The plan was prepared by former executive secretaries on the US National Security Council under Trump, Keith Kellogg and Fred Fleitz. According to Fleitz, Trump “didn’t necessarily agree with every word, but he gave feedback that was nice to receive.” A representative of former American President Stephen Chung urged that the words of Fleitz and Keith should not be considered Trump’s official position.

In July 2023, Trump, in an interview with Fox News, promised to end the conflict in Ukraine in 24 hours if elected in the presidential elections. He made similar statements repeatedly.

Russia and Ukraine appreciated the proposals of Trump’s advisers

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov in an interview Reuters commented on the initiative of Trump advisers to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The Kremlin spokesman noted that President Vladimir Putin is open to negotiations and Russia will accept a plan that will reflect all the nuances and “the real state of affairs on the ground.”

Photo: Tom Brenner/Reuters

Representatives of the Ukrainian side also appreciated the initiative. Advisor to the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak said that freezing hostilities would be “strange.” “Ukraine has an absolutely clear understanding, and it is spelled out in the peace formula proposed by the president [Владимиром] Zelensky, it clearly says that peace can only be fair and peace can only be based on international law,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the United States emphasized that the current administration of President Joe Biden is not going to force either Kyiv or Moscow into negotiations. White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said that “any decisions regarding the negotiations remain with Ukraine.”