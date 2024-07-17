Trump’s 20-Year-Old Attacker: “I Have It 10 Inches Long.” VIDEO

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the dead boy who became infamous for being Donald Trump’s attacker, in a clip obtained by TMZ from a former friend of his, jokes about the fact that being “gifted” with a 10-inch (25-centimeter) penis and claiming to be a six-foot-tall Stanford student. In fact, Crooks was just a 10th grader when the footage was filmed, and we’re told he used to make funny videos with classmates while they were all in computer technology class.

As reported Dagospia, His friend told us the video was filmed in February 2020 at the Steel Center Career and Technical Education in Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania, which provides career and technical education to students in several public school districts across the state. We reached out to the school to confirm Crooks’ enrollment … but didn’t hear back. The former classmate says Crooks opened up gradually at first. He was quiet, friendly and got along well with his classmates.

Crooks was described to us as a computer technology genius. He was one of the most talented students in the class, able to disassemble and reassemble computers without any problems. He was also a video game enthusiast, especially “Fortnite” and “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.” For what it’s worth, they’re both first-person shooter games. The former classmate tells us that Crooks didn’t talk about politics or guns in class. Needless to say, he was shocked when he found out that Thomas had attempted to assassinate Trump.