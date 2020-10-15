Donald Trump’s 14-year-old son Barron has had a coronavirus. His illness was asymptomatic. The wife of the President of the United States Melania Trump told about this on the official website of the White House.

Trump’s youngest son was given a positive test result for COVID-19 following his parents. Immediately after a positive result from his parents, Barron passed an analysis, which showed that he did not have a coronavirus. However, the mother continued to worry about him, and her fears were confirmed when a second test confirmed Covid-19.

“Fortunately, he is a strong teenager and had no symptoms. In a way, I was glad that all three of us went through this at the same time, so we had the opportunity to take care of each other and spend this time together.“, – she wrote.

Now the test results for the whole family are already negative.

Melania Trump did not appear in public for about two weeks after it became known on October 2 that she and her husband were infected. Unlike her husband, she was not hospitalized – the first lady, who tolerated the disease more easily, was treated at home. She said that the symptoms, although minimal, rolled over her all at once: her whole body ached, had a cough and a headache. “Most of the time I felt extremely tired.“, – writes 50-year-old Melania. She also “decided to take a more natural path in terms of medicines”And took vitamins and ate healthy food.

YouTube Photo

204

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter