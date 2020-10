Procrustean, according to Greek mythology, was a ladino innkeeper who received guests in a little house lost in the dotted hills along the road to Athens. By thousands of years ahead of the psychopaths in horror movies, Procrustean dedicated himself to tearing up his clients by method. His assassination technique was unique. He made the visitors lie down on a bed arranged for this purpose and, taking them by surprise, tied them hand and foot.

