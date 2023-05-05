A new complaint of infidelity threatens to shake the national show business. This time, Magaly Medina presented an extensive report in which the protagonist is the trumpeter of Los Claveles de la Cumbia Mauricio Dominguez, together with the vocalist of the same orchestra, Vanina Ranilla. According to the musician’s wife, Milagros Ilario, he was unfaithful with the singer just days after giving birth to their second child.

Los Claveles trumpeter’s wife denounces infidelity

The images from “Magaly TV, la firme” show the member of the group and the young artist having conversations via WhatsApp despite the fact that the woman was in the hospital recovering from the intervention she underwent to facilitate the work of Birth.

After Milagros Ilario became suspicious, Mauricio Domínguez asked her for time to collect her ideas and assured her that he would go to Trujillo to visit his mother. However, through social networks, the trumpeter’s still wife found him in a salsódromo enjoying the night with the young singer.

Trumpeter left with singer when his wife was discharged

Oddly enough, all the suspicions of the musician’s wife began the same day she left the hospital after giving birth. That time, the interpreter left the house for a whole day and argued that he was with his friends, but then she discovered that she had spent all that time with the vocalist of Los Claveles de la Cumbia.

“The day I got out of the hospital, when I was released for my C-section, he left with his friends and didn’t come back until the next day at 5 pm. He arrived smelling of alcohol. I complained to him because he was reneging and he apologized to me saying that he had gone to drink for the birth of my son, ”said Milagros.

