Trump wrote in his new book that he “got along well” with Putin

Former US President Donald Trump has spoken about his relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in his new book, Saving America. He claims they “got along well,” the TV channel reports. NBC News.

“Vladimir [Путин] “He is a strong man, but we had mutual understanding and we got along well!” the politician captioned the photo with the Russian president.

Trump also added that if he had remained president, there would not have been an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. The candidate for the post of US president will go on sale on September 3 and will consist mainly of photographs from the period of his administration.

